Firms from range of sectors take spots on list of NI’s 100 top-performing independently owned and managed businesses, according to UK media company Insider

New entrants have secured their places on Insider’s Northern Ireland OMB 100, a list of the 100 top-performing independently owned and managed businesses.

This is the third year that the list has been published and has been compiled based on information derived from Companies House and includes businesses based in the region with shareholding directors. The companies have been ranked by turnover from the latest reported figures.

The top three companies remain the same, with W&R Bennett (commodities trading giant), John Henderson (retail grocery business) and John Graham (construction, asset management and investment company) all recording significant increases in revenue and profits.

The top company was Belfast commodities trading giant W&R Bennett

Other major players in the top 10 included Almac, McLaughlin & Harvey, SHS Group, Foyle Food Group, FP McCann, Nicholls Fuel and Donnelly Bros.

One of several new entrants on the list is Project Plug (which trades as Click Energy). Click Energy entered the electricity market back in 2016 and has built a customer base of over 35,500 customers. Earlier this year it launched its ‘Round the Clock’ discount tariff of 24 per cent, one of the largest discounts that the company has introduced to their tariffs in Northern Ireland.

Philip Cunliffe, Insider’s business editor for Northern Ireland Ireland, said: "It’s great to have published this year’s NI OMB list. The Northern Ireland economy is fuelled by companies such as these, family and/or owner-managed businesses that offer high-quality products and services, with innovation and customer care at the heart of what they do, all with hard-working and skilled workforces."

The Insider Northern Ireland OMB 100 is sponsored by CavanaghKelly, Cleaver Fulton Rankin and Corvus People.

Des Kelly, a partner with CavanaghKelly, explained: "CavanaghKelly is delighted to sponsor the Insider OMB Top 100 list in Northern Ireland. With a 21-year heritage as accountants and business advisors, we are renowned for our trusted expertise and exceptional client service."

A director in Cleaver Fulton Rankin’s corporate & commercial team, Stuart Sproule, added: "We are delighted to be sponsoring the Northern Ireland Owner Managed Businesses 100 for a third consecutive year. This year’s list showcases a wealth of innovative, forward-thinking businesses that have been central to the development of our local economy and is reflective of the exceptional opportunities for trade and growth we have in Northern Ireland."

Corvus People, a provider of a range of Executive Search, Human Capital Management Consulting and Recruitment solutions, supports both public and private sector clients throughout the UK, Ireland and USA, including OMBs in Northern Ireland.

