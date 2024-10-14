‘22 Under 22: Entrepreneurs to Watch in Belfast’ competition now open for entries

By Claire Cartmill
Published 14th Oct 2024
The search is on for Belfast’s brightest young business talent – with a cash boost of £2,000 up for grabs for the best idea

Belfast City Council’s ’22 Under 22: Entrepreneurs to Watch in Belfast’ competition is now open for entries from aspiring business brains within the council area, aged 16 to 22, who are at the idea or early-stage phase. 22 entries will make the initial shortlist and take part in a two-month programme of action-orientated workshops, featuring leading entrepreneurs from a wide range of industries.

The winner will receive a £2,000 prize towards their business goals, thanks to sponsors Danske Bank, Pacem, Herbert Smith Freehills, Innovation Factory and Go Succeed.

Launching the 22 under 22 competition with Lord Mayor Councillor Micky Murray are Neil Allen, centre director, Innovation Factory, Lyn Harris, partner, Herbert Smith Freehills, Elizabeth Crossan, director of Pacem, Ryan Mawhinney, nead of small business banking, Danske Bank. The competition is open for entries from aspiring young entrepreneurs within the council area, aged 16 to 22, who are at the idea or early-stage phase. It offers a cash boost of £2,000 for the best business idea, as well as a two-month programme of mentoring workshops for the 22 businesses who make the shortlist

Lord Mayor of Belfast, councillor Micky Murray, said: “This competition attracted a lot of interest when it opened last year, so we’re building on that success again by extending the entry criteria to enable graduates to also enter this time around. “Supporting young people and local businesses to thrive are both key commitments in the Belfast Agenda – our city’s community plan – so this is a great way to nurture the young entrepreneurial talent whose ideas and ventures will be so crucial to our city’s future success and growth. “Setting up your own business should be a viable option for all young people, whatever their background or age. Through this competition, participants will have the opportunity to access top-class advice and guidance, a support network of their peers, hands-on workshops covering the basics of running a business, plus the chance to kick-starting their own venture with £2,000 of support.”

Applicants for the ‘22 Under 22 Entrepreneurs to Watch in Belfast’ competition must be aged at least 16 years old by 14 October and be no older than 22 years old by the programme closing date of December 5.

The deadline for applications is 12pm on Monday, November 4 and workshops will take place from mid-November until early December.

