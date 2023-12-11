TSA Planning was shortlisted against 11 other planning consultancies from all corners of the UK and ultimately named ‘Small Planning Consultancy’ 2023

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The prestigious RTPI Awards for Planning Excellence showcase and celebrate the best plans, people and projects across the UK. TSA Planning, headquartered in Belfast but operating across Northern Ireland, was shortlisted against 11 other planning consultancies from all corners of the UK and ultimately named the winner at the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Awarding TSA Planning, RTPI judges said: “Judges applauded TSA Planning for its commitment to diversity and supportive culture within the team. TSA Planning shows excellent examples of multidisciplinary working, project management and managing relationships including public engagement and one of the first planning performance agreements.”

Tom Stokes, director of TSA Planning said: “Earlier this year we were proud to be named the Northern Ireland Small Planning Consultancy of the year at the Regional RTPI Awards for Planning Excellence, and we’re thrilled to now be recognised at a national level.

“We’re proud of our reputation as a leading independent planning consultancy and a trusted partner to some of Northern Ireland’s leading property developers.

“Inclusion is core to our philosophy as a business working cross community in Northern Ireland. I am extremely proud of our team and recognise the challenges they face on a daily basis helping to bring really positive change to communities and the built environment across Northern Ireland.

Belfast planning consultancy TSA Planning has been named ‘Small Planning Consultancy’ of the year at the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) Awards for Planning Excellence recently held in London. Pictured is Tom Stokes, director of TSA Planning with his team

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In 2022 we undertook over 250 projects, including residential, office, leisure, PBSA, renewables and retail developments of varying scale and scope. Examples of the type of projects undertaken by the team include Phase 1 of a major 3,000 unit urban extension to Derry/Londonderry for a mixed use, social, affordable and private residential led masterplan, multiple major Belfast City Centre regeneration projects, and a new 1,000,000sq ft business park in Antrim.