Belfast Post Office to move to a new location this month following resignation of current postmaster, providing extra 40 hours of service
Post Office has agreed to move Shankill Road Post Office to a new location - Eurospar Shankill Road.
The current postmaster has resigned and the premises at 150 Peters Hill, Belfast, BT13 2AD, will be withdrawn for Post Office use on Saturday, January 25 at 1pm.
The new branch will open at Eurospar Shankill Road on Monday, January 27 at 9am.
The Eurospar premises are undergoing a refurbishment to incorporate Shankill Road Post Office.
There will be two serving positions; one screened and an open plan serving position.
The Post Office opening hours will be Monday to Sunday: 8am – 8pm. This will provide 84 hours of Post Office service a week for the convenience of customers.
This will be an extra 40 hours a week including all-day on Sunday, Saturday afternoon and with earlier opening and later closing.
The new premises will be approximately 190 metres from the current branch with roadside parking available. Parking is available at the new premises with up to five dedicated disabled parking bays.
There is also a marked pedestrian walkway across the petrol station forecourt to provide safe access to the entrance of the proposed premises.
