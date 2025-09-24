Belfast precision medicine specialist achieves 22% revenue growth driven by strategic investments and expanding customer base
Belfast-based precision medicine specialist Diaceutics has posted a 22% revenue increase for the first half of 2025, signalling strong commercial momentum and a path back to full-year profitability.
In interim results for the six months ending 30 June 2025, the AIM-listed firm reported revenue of £14.6 million and an adjusted EBITDA of £100,000. The company attributed the growth to increased customer adoption and recurring revenue, with CEO Ryan Keeling highlighting the resilience of the business amid global macroeconomic uncertainty.
Investments made throughout 2023 and 2024 were said to have laid the foundations for the next phase of Diaceutics' journey and with "a stronger, more resilient operating model", the business said it is now "positioned to focus on sustainable profitability while continuing to advance our vision of transforming how patients access precision medicine".
Chief executive Ryan Keeling said: "I am extremely pleased to report another period of strong operational and commercial execution, marked by double-digit organic revenue growth, expanding customer adoption and increased recurring revenue visibility.
"Despite macro-economic uncertainties globally, our customers remain active as they seek our help to improve patient access to therapy, capture lost revenue and increase profitability.
"Our continued growth demonstrates the significant value our customers place on our solutions, reflected by the increasing number of therapeutic brands we are working with.
"The success of our current strategy and financial strength, and the sustained positive momentum in 2025 to date, serve to validate our growth strategy and provide us with confidence that our profitability targets for 2025 are on track to be delivered as we continue to grow."