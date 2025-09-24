Belfast-based precision medicine specialist Diaceutics has posted a 22% revenue increase for the first half of 2025, signalling strong commercial momentum and a path back to full-year profitability

Strong H1 results and rising customer demand position Belfast firm for full-year profitability and long-term growth in precision medicine

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belfast-based precision medicine specialist Diaceutics has posted a 22% revenue increase for the first half of 2025, signalling strong commercial momentum and a path back to full-year profitability.

In interim results for the six months ending 30 June 2025, the AIM-listed firm reported revenue of £14.6 million and an adjusted EBITDA of £100,000. The company attributed the growth to increased customer adoption and recurring revenue, with CEO Ryan Keeling highlighting the resilience of the business amid global macroeconomic uncertainty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Investments made throughout 2023 and 2024 were said to have laid the foundations for the next phase of Diaceutics' journey and with "a stronger, more resilient operating model", the business said it is now "positioned to focus on sustainable profitability while continuing to advance our vision of transforming how patients access precision medicine".

Chief executive Ryan Keeling said: "I am extremely pleased to report another period of strong operational and commercial execution, marked by double-digit organic revenue growth, expanding customer adoption and increased recurring revenue visibility.

"Despite macro-economic uncertainties globally, our customers remain active as they seek our help to improve patient access to therapy, capture lost revenue and increase profitability.

"Our continued growth demonstrates the significant value our customers place on our solutions, reflected by the increasing number of therapeutic brands we are working with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad