Co Antrim veteran public sector leader brings decades of governance experience as NRC prepares to open £55million Ballymena campus

By Claire Cartmill
Published 24th Sep 2025, 10:09 BST
With a career spanning financial services and senior public sector roles, Colm McKenna steps into key leadership position ahead of landmark campus launch next month

Northern Regional College is pleased to announce the appointment of Colm McKenna as interim chair of their Governing Body.

Mr McKenna, originally from Finaghy brings a wealth of leadership and governance experience to the College, following a distinguished career in financial services and extensive Board-level roles across the public sector in Northern Ireland.

After retiring from the banking industry in 2008, where he held senior positions in corporate treasury, international banking, trade finance and marketing, Mr McKenna dedicated his career to public service.

Colm McKenna's appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Northern Regional College, as the College prepares to formally open its new £55 million Ballymena campus next month
Colm McKenna’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Northern Regional College, as the College prepares to formally open its new £55 million Ballymena campus next month

He has served as chair of several major organisations, including South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust (2008–2019), Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (2014–2019), NI Food Advisory Committee and the Food Standards Agency (2016–2022), as well as Interim Chair of Invest NI (2023–2024).

placeholder image
He has also held a wide range of governance roles, including with the NI Assembly Secretariat, NI Courts and Tribunal Services, the NI Policing Board, and as Independent Board Member and chair of Audit and Risk Assurance at the Department for the Economy (2017–2023). He is a former chair of both the NI Public Sector Chairs Forum and the NI Confederation for Health and Social Care (NICON).

Mr McKenna’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Northern Regional College, as the College prepares to formally open its new £55 million Ballymena campus.

Speaking of his appointment, Mr McKenna said: “It is a privilege to take on the role of interim chair at such an important time. The new Ballymena campus represents a major investment by the Department for the Economy in skills, education and the future prosperity of this region.

"I look forward to working with the Governing Body, staff and students to ensure the College continues to deliver the highest quality education and training.”

Mel Higgins, principal and chief executive of Northern Regional College, welcomed the appointment, “I am delighted to welcome Colm as interim chair. He brings with him an exceptional track record of leadership and governance in Northern Ireland’s public sector, and his experience will be invaluable.

"This is a truly exciting time for the College, our students and the wider community, and I look forward to working with Colm to deliver our ambitious plans for the future.”

