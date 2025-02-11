mrDeanes has been named as a Bib Gourmand (Image credit: Rachel Taylor)

mrDeanes is the only restaurant in Northern Ireland recognised in the latest Bib Gourmand venture

A Belfast restaurant has earned a prestigious spot in the latest Michelin Guide, being named one of 36 new Bib Gourmands for 2025.

mrDeanes , the latest venture from renowned chef Michael Deane, is the only restaurant in Northern Ireland to receive the honor.

The Bib Gourmand distinction celebrates eateries that deliver exceptional food at great value, with a focus on quality and generosity. According to the Michelin Guide, mrDeanes is a "restaurant bursting with vitality," with both food and wine offering excellent value for money.

Opened in May 2024, mrDeanes occupies the space previously known as Love Fish and Deanes Epic on Howard Street. The 90-seat restaurant is a tribute to Michael Deane’s late father, Ted, and offers a menu featuring many of the chef’s long-standing classics.

While the Michelin Guide awarded 1,147 restaurants across Great Britain and Ireland this year, Northern Ireland did not see any new Michelin stars. However, the region continues to boast two Michelin Star restaurants: Ox and The Muddlers Club.

Gwendal Poullennec, international director of The Michelin Guides, said: “I am so thrilled to see that our Great Britain & Ireland Guide has had such a strong year yet again. Despite the challenges they face, chefs and restaurateurs have shown us that their talent, commitment and ingenuity know no bounds.

