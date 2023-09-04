Slim’s Healthy Kitchen is celebrating its 10th birthday, investing in a complete refurbishment and brand refresh of its flagship restaurant on Belfast’s Lisburn Road .The Lisburn Road restaurant, which opened in the summer of 2013, has been given an entirely new look inside and out following the extensive transformation both inside and out.The £150,000 investment not only includes a complete overhaul of the restaurant's interior design but also introduces exciting updates to the menu.As dietary preferences and nutritional awareness have evolved over the years, Slim's Healthy Kitchen recognises the necessity to evolve alongside them. The restaurant has always been dedicated to providing its customers with the information they need to make informed choices, and this commitment continues with the option to view detailed calorie counts and macro breakdowns of menu items, empowering diners to tailor their meals to their individual dietary needs.

The Slim’s brand has had a refresh, too, meticulously crafted by renowned designer Rory Jeffers. The new logo is a testament to the restaurant's core values – a fusion of clean, modern aesthetics and a commitment to simplicity that echoes its dedication to healthy living. The accompanying refreshed colour palette further underscores Slim's Healthy Kitchen's message that wholesome eating can be vibrant, exciting, and far from mundane.Slim's Healthy Kitchen's founder, Gary McIldowney, said: "We are thrilled to have reached this significant milestone of 10 years in business. Our journey has been incredible, and this investment in our flagship restaurant is our way of saying 'thank you' to our loyal customers who have supported us over the years. We are committed to continuing our vision of healthy food doesn’t have to be boring for many years to come."Slim’s Healthy Kitchen is part of the Follow Leisure Group, which operates Output, Canteen, Market, and District cafes across Belfast and Freshly-Prep’d, a prepped meal service delivering across Ireland and the UK. The Group employs 100 people across its operations.