Belfast science and technology hub Catalyst has officially been certified as a Great Place to Work following an extensive culture audit and excellent employee feedback to a survey carried out by the global authority on workplace culture.

Founded more than 40 years ago, Great Place to Work is built on the belief that great employee experiences are better for people, for business and for the world and uses employee surveys to recognise the organisations which are doing the right things to be truly great employers.

Catalyst is an independent, not-for-profit organisation focused on fostering entrepreneurship and innovation, supporting transformative businesses and developing Northern Ireland’s tech industry.

Having grown its team from 35 to 50 people in the past two years, Catalyst has been awarded this prestigious accreditation by demonstrating a high level of employee engagement, strong organisational culture and effective leadership practices.

Steve Orr, CEO of Catalyst, said: “As our team at Catalyst grows, it is extremely important that we protect and strengthen the organisation’s culture and so we are delighted to be officially certified as a Great Place to Work, especially as we reach our largest employee numbers yet.

“Our people are the heartbeat of the organisation and achieving this accreditation speaks to the dedication, hard work and commitment of everyone within Catalyst. Our survey results highlighted that our employees feel respected, valued and supported which has an incredibly positive impact on our overall business performance.”

Staff at Catalyst in Belfast celebrate after being certified as a Great Place to Work following an extensive culture audit and excellent employee feedback to a survey carried out by the global authority on workplace culture

