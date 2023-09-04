A quartet of senior business leaders from across UK and Ireland, including two from Northern Ireland, have joined the Diversity Mark Assessment Panel as the organisation aims to meet growing demand for independent accreditation in diversity and inclusion.

Bringing the total number of Diversity Mark assessors to 15 are panel newcomers Will Young (director of HR in the Northern Ireland Civil Service), Dermot Devlin (My Way Access & Disability Strategy for Northern Ireland Co-Design Group), Andy George (President of the National Black Police Association (NBPA)) and Dr Dale Whelehan, (chief executive officer of 4 Day Week Global).Their sector knowledge and real-world experience will further enable the Diversity Mark panel to support companies big and small in unlocking greater innovation across diversity, equity and inclusion.

Welcoming the new panel members at the Diversity Mark Assessors Day event, director Nuala Murphy, said: “Across Ireland and the UK, the Diversity Mark has become a sought-after workplace accreditation awarded by true experts in the field. And it’s our panel of seasoned industry luminaries who together offer companies not only accreditation, but also insights, best practice and peer support all along the EDI journey. By bringing more people around the table, we can continue enabling organisations to create a workplace culture that is truly inclusive, where everyone feels welcomed and valued in their respective roles.

“Our independent assessment process is robust, and it’s a real privilege to sit alongside fresh perspectives in Will, Andy, Dermot and Dale.”

Hosted at Stormont, the latest Diversity Mark Assessors Day was sponsored by MLAs Diane Forsythe and Caoimhe Archibald, whom Nuala acknowledged: “Thanks also to Diane Forsythe and Caoimhe Archibald who in sponsoring our day at Stormont signalled a commitment to progress – progress towards a more inclusive workplace model that benefits both the economy and wider society.”