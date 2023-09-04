News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Will Young and Dermot Devlin join UK’s Diversity Mark Assessment Panel as demand for accreditation grows

The Northern Ireland senior business leaders are two of a quartet from across the UK and Ireland to join the panel to meet the growing demand for diversity and inclusion accreditation
By Claire Cartmill
Published 4th Sep 2023, 12:58 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 13:05 BST

A quartet of senior business leaders from across UK and Ireland, including two from Northern Ireland, have joined the Diversity Mark Assessment Panel as the organisation aims to meet growing demand for independent accreditation in diversity and inclusion.

Bringing the total number of Diversity Mark assessors to 15 are panel newcomers Will Young (director of HR in the Northern Ireland Civil Service), Dermot Devlin (My Way Access & Disability Strategy for Northern Ireland Co-Design Group), Andy George (President of the National Black Police Association (NBPA)) and Dr Dale Whelehan, (chief executive officer of 4 Day Week Global).Their sector knowledge and real-world experience will further enable the Diversity Mark panel to support companies big and small in unlocking greater innovation across diversity, equity and inclusion.

Read More
Top food sector innovator joins Newry food-to-go firm as new director and board ...
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Welcoming the new panel members at the Diversity Mark Assessors Day event, director Nuala Murphy, said: “Across Ireland and the UK, the Diversity Mark has become a sought-after workplace accreditation awarded by true experts in the field. And it’s our panel of seasoned industry luminaries who together offer companies not only accreditation, but also insights, best practice and peer support all along the EDI journey. By bringing more people around the table, we can continue enabling organisations to create a workplace culture that is truly inclusive, where everyone feels welcomed and valued in their respective roles.

“Our independent assessment process is robust, and it’s a real privilege to sit alongside fresh perspectives in Will, Andy, Dermot and Dale.”

Hosted at Stormont, the latest Diversity Mark Assessors Day was sponsored by MLAs Diane Forsythe and Caoimhe Archibald, whom Nuala acknowledged: “Thanks also to Diane Forsythe and Caoimhe Archibald who in sponsoring our day at Stormont signalled a commitment to progress – progress towards a more inclusive workplace model that benefits both the economy and wider society.”

DUP MLA for South Down, Diane Forsythe, added: “It was a privilege to sit in and engage with the expanding Diversity Mark Assessment Panel, all of whom are working diligently to help businesses both locally and across the UK in reaching their goals in what is such an important topic: diversity and inclusion. Thank you to the Diversity Mark team for the kind invitation, and in my role as MLA I intend to raise awareness of all things EDI across the manufacturing companies within South Down.”

Related topics:Northern IrelandWill Young