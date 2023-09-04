Northern Ireland businessman, Dominic Darby, who has more than 20 years of experience working with the likes of Marks and Spencer, has been appointed as technical and innovation director at Around Noon and joins the fast-growing company’s board of directors.

Around Noon supplies on-the-go food options such as sandwiches, wraps and salads to a wide range of clients across the UK and Ireland. It recently acquired London-based Soho Sandwich Company and also announced a significant investment in a new factory in Slough near London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dominic has built a wealth of experience over the past 20 years in the industry. He began his career with Marks and Spencer as a food technologist, moving on to work in multiple roles in his four years at Finnebrogue in Downpatrick, before working as head of sales & business development at Queally Group. Dominic then returned to Marks and Spencer, spending seven years as head of food technology and innovation, before setting up his own business, Bread and Butter Consulting.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In his new role, Dominic is responsible for leading on the quality, food safety, integrity and legality of products sold, as well as delivering product development and innovation strategies. Dominic will drive a ‘best in class’ culinary-led approach that produces great food, drives disruptive innovation in the market and helps Around Noon meet their customers’ ambitions.

Dominic has a passion for driving standards and developing his team. He is looking forward to his new role within the company.

“What Around Noon has achieved in the last few years is nothing short of phenomenal,” explained Dominic.

Northern Ireland's Dominic Darby has been appointed as technical and innovation director at Newry's Around Noon and joins the fast-growing company’s board of directors

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wanted to join a company that shared my values of innovation, integrity and excellence. Their achievements are testament to their passionate team and I can’t wait to help them build on their strong growth.

“This role will give me a chance to help people reach their full potential and I am also excited to start driving our sustainability agenda even more as we live out our core business value at Around Noon of protecting the planet.”