News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Top food sector innovator joins Newry food-to-go firm as new director and board member

Dominic Darby, who has over 20 years of experience working with the likes of Marks and Spencer, has been appointed as technical and innovation director at Around Noon
By Claire Cartmill
Published 4th Sep 2023, 12:11 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 12:18 BST

Northern Ireland businessman, Dominic Darby, who has more than 20 years of experience working with the likes of Marks and Spencer, has been appointed as technical and innovation director at Around Noon and joins the fast-growing company’s board of directors.

Around Noon supplies on-the-go food options such as sandwiches, wraps and salads to a wide range of clients across the UK and Ireland. It recently acquired London-based Soho Sandwich Company and also announced a significant investment in a new factory in Slough near London.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dominic has built a wealth of experience over the past 20 years in the industry. He began his career with Marks and Spencer as a food technologist, moving on to work in multiple roles in his four years at Finnebrogue in Downpatrick, before working as head of sales & business development at Queally Group. Dominic then returned to Marks and Spencer, spending seven years as head of food technology and innovation, before setting up his own business, Bread and Butter Consulting.

Most Popular

In his new role, Dominic is responsible for leading on the quality, food safety, integrity and legality of products sold, as well as delivering product development and innovation strategies. Dominic will drive a ‘best in class’ culinary-led approach that produces great food, drives disruptive innovation in the market and helps Around Noon meet their customers’ ambitions.

Read More
One of Northern Ireland’s top hotel and spa destinations appoints Armagh man as ...

Dominic has a passion for driving standards and developing his team. He is looking forward to his new role within the company.

“What Around Noon has achieved in the last few years is nothing short of phenomenal,” explained Dominic.

Northern Ireland's Dominic Darby has been appointed as technical and innovation director at Newry's Around Noon and joins the fast-growing company’s board of directorsNorthern Ireland's Dominic Darby has been appointed as technical and innovation director at Newry's Around Noon and joins the fast-growing company’s board of directors
Northern Ireland's Dominic Darby has been appointed as technical and innovation director at Newry's Around Noon and joins the fast-growing company’s board of directors
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I wanted to join a company that shared my values of innovation, integrity and excellence. Their achievements are testament to their passionate team and I can’t wait to help them build on their strong growth.

“This role will give me a chance to help people reach their full potential and I am also excited to start driving our sustainability agenda even more as we live out our core business value at Around Noon of protecting the planet.”

Dominic’s interest in the food and retail industry was sparked after completing a degree in Food Science at Queens University Belfast, followed by a Master’s degree in Agri-Food Business Development at Ulster University.

Related topics:NewryLondonIreland