The partnership between Octavius Rail and Totalmobile will streamline job management and support delivery of CP7 minor works framework

UK infrastructure contractor Octavius Rail has chosen Belfast field service management provider Totalmobile to modernise its reactive fault response and planned maintenance systems across the Southern Region rail network.

The collaboration aims to boost efficiency and support Octavius’ delivery of the CP7 Minor Works Framework for Network Rail.

By implementing Totalmobile’s Field First platform, Octavius will streamline job management, reduce administrative overhead, and gain real-time operational insights. The platform will improve job status visibility, enhance reporting accuracy, and optimise the use of reactive maintenance teams.

Wayne Sheppard, rail services director at Octavius Rail, said: “This partnership is about having real-time insight of job status, ensuring accuracy of reporting both internally and for our customer, whilst maximising deployment and utilisation of our reactive attendance teams.

"Adopting the system is just one of the ways in which we are making the most of technologies that will benefit customers by further increasing efficiency.” The new platform approach from Totalmobile will allow Octavius to reduce administrative burden and speed up the end-to-end process, from receipt of order through to payment applications. It will also provide a clear view of key operational data to inform KPIs.

Rob Gilbert, Totalmobile's managing director of commercial and infrastructure, added: “Octavius is growing quickly. They need a system that will scale with them and give them the competitive edge. Together, we’re fostering a way of working that supports day-to-day delivery and helps the business stay ahead of its competitors.”

This is the latest in a string of partnership announcements for Totalmobile and reflects its growing presence in the transport and infrastructure sector, where demand for real-time visibility, integrated workflows, and effective workforce management solutions continues to grow.