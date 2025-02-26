Belfast team welcome global consulting firm's acquisition of UK-based consultancy

Tara McGeehan, president, CGI UK & Australia

CGI, which has a centre of excellence in Belfast, completes acquisition deepening its presence across key commercial industries and public sector

CGI, one of the world’s largest independent IT and business consulting firms with offices in Belfast, has successfully completed the acquisition of BJSS, a UK-based technology and engineering consultancy with a European office in Dublin.

This acquisition aligns with CGI’s strategy to expand its consulting-led services and accelerate innovation in cloud computing, AI, data analytics, and software engineering for both commercial and public sector clients.

CGI already has an established centre of excellence in Belfast.

“We are really pleased to welcome all of the new joiners from BJSS, whose deep expertise in digital engineering enhances CGI’s collective ability to deliver industry-leading technology solutions and advisory services to clients across the UK and Ireland,” said Tara McGeehan, president, CGI UK & Australia.

“With the integration of BJSS’s deep technical expertise and strong market presence, CGI continues to strengthen its ability to deliver enhanced value and measurable outcomes to clients navigating complex digital transformations. Together, we will accelerate innovation with our clients to help them achieve measurable outcomes and deliver on their strategic goals.”

BJSS’s 2,400 professionals will bring complementary skills and experience to CGI’s global network of 91,000 consultants and professionals, bringing the number of CGI employees located in the UK to over 8,500.

