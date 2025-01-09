Belfast testing laboratories company launches new service and signs first contract worth up to $1.8m
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Diaceutics, a Belfast-based technology and services provider to the pharma and biotech industry, has launched a new service and signed a first contract for up to $1.8m.
The launch of Pathology Engagement Liaisons (PEL) will allow Diaceutics to utilise its DXRX platform and its laboratory network to engage pathologists in biomarker testing and diagnostic focused education, supporting biomarker-test-adoption and implementation within laboratories globally.
Read this: Diaceutics secures new contract with a global pharma customer which is expected to be worth up to $5.1m over 24 months
The new contract is with an existing customer, a top 20 global pharma company, and will facilitate the outreach and education of laboratory pathologists for pancreatic cancer testing in the US market.
Susanne Munksted, chief precision medicine officer at Diaceutics, said: "It is very exciting to continue to build our product utilising the DXRX lab network in the US.
"More importantly, this engagement will make a significant difference to patient lives with us working closely with our pharma customer to bring this new therapy option to patients in need."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.