The new contract is with an existing customer, a top 20 global pharma company, and will facilitate the outreach and education of laboratory pathologists for pancreatic cancer testing in the US market

Diaceutics, a Belfast-based technology and services provider to the pharma and biotech industry, has launched a new service and signed a first contract for up to $1.8m.

The launch of Pathology Engagement Liaisons (PEL) will allow Diaceutics to utilise its DXRX platform and its laboratory network to engage pathologists in biomarker testing and diagnostic focused education, supporting biomarker-test-adoption and implementation within laboratories globally.

Susanne Munksted, chief precision medicine officer at Diaceutics, said: "It is very exciting to continue to build our product utilising the DXRX lab network in the US.