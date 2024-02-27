Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Belfast waste and resource management company, RiverRidge has announced that it has taken delivery of Northern Ireland’s first and only fully electric skip lift vehicle.

The Renault Trucks E-tech D Wide 4x2 with Hyva skip loader equipment is part of the company’s ambitious and market leading campaign to transition its fleet to zero-carbon engines within the next 15 years, and in so doing, reduce the carbon footprint of its transport services by 75%.

One of the main contracts that the vehicle will be used on is with international ship builder and defence contractor, Harland & Wolff, where RiverRidge has secured a new service level agreement.

Scott Argue, waste management coordinator at Harland & Wolff, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with RiverRidge as they deliver Northern Ireland’s first and only fully electric skip lift vehicle.

“As part of our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy, we are keen to work with businesses and explore how we can lower our carbon footprint, creating more sustainable ways of working. The development of zero-carbon facilities will no doubt make a positive impact on our sustainability goals, and, at a time when our yard is buzzing with activity, RiverRidge’s technology is both incredibly useful and an important step forward in sustainable technology.”

The vehicle is being supplied by Diamond Trucks and is Renault Trucks’ first commercially available 18 tonne skip lift offering in Northern Ireland.

Waste and resource management company, RiverRidge has taken delivery of Northern Ireland’s first and only fully electric skip lift vehicle. Pictured are Matthew Keys, Diamond Trucks; Scott Argue, Harland & Wolff and Stephen Thompson, RiverRidge.

“The addition of this vehicle to our fleet is one of a number of meaningful steps that the company is taking to meet the commitments we have made to all our stakeholders about reducing the carbon footprint of our collection services,” explained Stephen Thompson, RiverRidge’s group transport director.

Northern Ireland’s first electric skip lift vehicle will operate within the Belfast area with additional vehicles expected to be deployed across Northern Ireland over the coming years.