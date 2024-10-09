Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Belfast alcoholic beverage wholesaler achieved an assessment score of 84.8

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belfast’s Drinksology Kirker Greer, its brands, and all associated companies, is now a certified B Corporation after achieving an assessment score of 84.8.

This prestigious certification recognizes the company's commitment to social and environmental responsibility and its dedication to balancing purpose with commercial growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

B Corp certification is awarded to businesses that meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. By undergoing a comprehensive assessment process, Drinksology Kirker Greer has demonstrated its dedication to creating a positive impact on its employees, community, and the planet.

Belfast’s Drinksology Kirker Greer, its brands, and all associated companies, is now a certified B Corporation after achieving an assessment score of 84.8. Pictured is the Northern Ireland team

"Becoming B Corp Certified has been a major ambition for us, and it was important that every one of our companies and brands was included," said Steven Pattison, CEO of Drinksology Kirker Greer.

"The assessment process was comprehensive, evaluating our social and environmental performance across a range of areas, measuring our progress and identifying areas for improvement. In addition to external assessment areas, B Corp also focuses on our contributions to our employees' financial security, health and safety, wellness, career development, engagement, and satisfaction - areas that have been front and centre since Richard and I started the business in 2009."

Drinksology Creative, Spiritly.com ecommerce platforms and Kirker Greer Spirits, which includes brands such as Ukiyo Japanese Spirits, Born Irish Whiskey and Kadoo Rums are now certified B Corp, joining a community of over 7,000 companies worldwide that are committed to creating a more inclusive, regenerative, and equitable economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The B Corp movement is focused on transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet, building a more resilient and sustainable future for all.

"We believe that businesses have a responsibility to use their power for good," said Ryan McFarland, chief commercial & strategy officer of Drinksology Kirker Greer.

"B Corp certification is a way for us to demonstrate our commitment to this principle. By joining a growing community of for-profit companies that are committed to using business as a 'force for good,' we are taking a significant step towards creating a more sustainable and equitable future."