Zero-carbon shuttles built by eVersum and driven by Oxa self-driving software will begin carrying Northern Ireland passengers from early 2025

This is the Harlander self-driving shuttle bus that will ferry up to 40 passengers along a mile-long stretch of Belfast's Harbour Estate. The Belfast services are due to begin in 2025 with government backing from Innovate UK and the Centre for Connected & Autonomous Vehicles (CCAV)

Two leading self-driving vehicle software firms have revealed plans to combine their technology to bring two automated shuttles to Belfast in 2025.

First joint roll-out of their autonomous vehicle technology, Oxa and eVersum have joined the £11million Harlander Project which aims to bring the self-driving shuttle service to the harbour estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dedicated to solving transport challenges in the area, the goal is to initially deliver two self-driving shuttles that can carry up to 40 passengers each running between local transport links, through Belfast’s Innovation District and major tourist attractions including the revamped Titanic Belfast.

The rollout phase involves a period of closed operation during the first quarter of 2025, before the service opens up for passengers. The partnership will combine Oxa’s self-driving software with eVersum’s electric commercial vehicles and passenger transport solutions. Each shuttle in the Belfast deployment will also have a human safety operator on board.

Oxa CEO Gavin Jackson, said: “With eVersum, we can deploy passenger-carrying autonomous shuttle fleets almost anywhere and these flexible forms of transport will become widespread as a way of moving people and goods in a safer, more efficient and faster way.

"The broader rollout of self-driving vehicles is starting and shuttling can lead the way as the fastest evolving commercial arena for Oxa self-driving technology to make its mark internationally.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Harlander Project, part-funded by Innovate UK and the Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles, is a vital component in the area’s sustainable transport plan as current visitor numbers of over 3.6 million people a year are predicted to rise to more than 5.6 million by 2035 as a result of a major investment program.

Ben Jardine, chief product officer and CEO eVersum UK, continued: “We are thrilled to announce our participation in the Harlander Project, a ground breaking initiative backed by the UK government. The project strengthens the recent partnership announced with Oxa and it will propel eVersum’s growth. With Harlander, and with Oxa, we are laying the foundations for commercialising autonomous driving passenger transport across the UK and far beyond.”

The project is part of Belfast Harbour’s strategic plans and investment, underscoring its commitment to enhancing local infrastructure utilising cutting edge technology.

Mike Dawson, people and digital transformation director at Belfast Harbour, explained: “Belfast Harbour has a long track record of delivering and supporting innovation, so we are delighted to be working with Oxa and eVersum to deliver the UK’s first operationally ready and commercially viable automated shuttle service on publicly accessible roads within the Harbour Estate. This partnership supports our Smart Port ambitions and shows our commitment to the development of Belfast’s Innovation District.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Innovate UK executive director for Net Zero, Mike Biddle, added: “The UK Connected and Automated Mobility (CAM) industry is maturing to become of crucial importance to the UK, and promises safer, cleaner and more efficient transport systems benefiting everyone. We welcome new commercial partnerships that strengthen the ecosystem and will continue to support all UK partners with their strategic ambitions”