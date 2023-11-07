The Deluxe Group's Pub Óg launch coincides with the opening of its new Orlando base, a $750,000 investment and Northern Ireland jobs boost

Northern Ireland’s The Deluxe Group, a global leader in crafting bespoke interiors, has delivered its first Pub Óg, a custom-built prefabricated Irish pub to a client in the United States.

The inaugural delivery of the miniature Irish pub coincides with The Deluxe Group's opening of a US subsidiary and a $750,000 investment as part of their strategic expansion within the theme park and experience sector, where the group delivers some of the world's most advanced and captivating entertainment and themed attractions. The investment will initially create 24 new jobs in Northern Ireland and Florida.

Pub Óg, the first-of-its-kind concept conceived by The Deluxe Group, aims to represent the pinnacle of authenticity when it comes to Irish pub experiences. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, each Pub Óg recreates the genuine ambience and warmth of a traditional Irish pub, boasting a compact yet inviting design.

An octagonal wooden structure, Pub Óg was “born out of frustration at not being allowed to enjoy a pint in any of Ireland’s pubs during lockdown”, says Richard Hill, business development director at The Deluxe Group.

“You can easily fit six people plus someone behind the bar. We have created a venue where people can tell their stories and each pub can be personalised. Research has shown the octagon is the perfect shape to encourage conversation,” he added.

The delivery follows on from the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harris’ recent visit to their Portadown and Antrim facilities where he witnessed the company’s success and got a look at the Pub Óg.

Portadown-based themed-interiors specialist, The Deluxe Group, launches a new mini Irish pub into the US leisure market The Deluxe Group's First Pub Óg delivery coincides with the launch of its new Orlando base and a $750,000 investment. Pictured is The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harris during a recent visit and Colm O’Farrell, executive chairman, The Deluxe Group

During his visit, he praised the team there for their innovation and successful export growth: “I am always inspired by Northern Irish success stories and I was amazed by The Deluxe Group’s strategic plans, including the launch of the new product Pub Óg. This is an exciting project and a fantastic opportunity for them in a massive market.

“The leadership at The Deluxe Group have a passion to innovate and create unique experiences for customers and this passion is embedded in their talented team of workers. I am confident that they will continue to excel and maintain the high standards in their work that makes them such an attractive supplier to the global luxury hospitality market.”

The Deluxe Group is now gearing up for a new chapter marked by exponential growth in the United States.

Richard added: "The reception from our American clients has been overwhelming for all of our services, reflecting the exceptional quality of our workmanship coming from Northern Ireland. In response to this enthusiastic demand and to better serve our growing American client base, we have invested in having our team on the ground in Florida. This is a strategic move that will allow us to deliver authentic and immersive interiors and experiences on a global scale.”

The company will showcase a Pub Óg at the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) exhibition in Orlando this month where more than 35,000 influential buyers and companies will be represented.