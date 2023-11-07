Call for improved childcare support as Northern Ireland survey reveals alarming cost barriers and impact on careers
A recent survey has shed light on the significant challenges facing parents seeking childcare in Northern Ireland.
Conducted by Chartered Accountants Ireland, the survey, which gathered responses from chartered accountants across Northern Ireland, highlights the crucial issues of cost barriers and their impact on career progression, while calling for increased childcare support and parity with initiatives in England.
An overwhelming 75% of those surveyed cited cost as the biggest obstacle when securing appropriate childcare in Northern Ireland.
For many, the financial burden of childcare is staggering, with two-thirds of respondents currently paying up to £1,000 each month per child. One-third of those surveyed are grappling with even higher costs, paying between £1,000 and £2,000 per month, per child.
The survey also unveils the extent to which childcare responsibilities impacts on career progression. A striking 93% of respondents acknowledged that their careers or working patterns had been affected.
The survey found that 22% of respondents had been forced to reduce their working hours, while 29% had requested flexible hours to manage their childcare needs. An additional one-third are contemplating making adjustments to their working hours, underlining the magnitude of this challenge.
In a call for improved childcare support, a significant majority of those surveyed expressed their desire to see parity with the enhanced childcare provisions announced in England, such as the commitment to providing 30 hours of free childcare for all children under five by 2025. Parents in Northern Ireland are looking for similar support to alleviate the financial burden and enhance their career opportunities.
Commenting on the survey results, Zara Duffy, head of Northern Ireland, Chartered Accountants Ireland, said: "The findings of this survey make it clear that Northern Ireland must address the critical issue of childcare costs and its impact on parents' careers as a matter of priority.
“We would like to see the government taking urgent action to support parents. This includes exploring the possibility of providing more affordable childcare options and considering initiatives that aligns Northern Ireland with the childcare provisions being offered in England.
“These survey results serve as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by parents in Northern Ireland and the urgent need for accessible, affordable, and high-quality childcare services. Chartered Accountants Ireland is committed to advocating for changes that will ease this burden and help parents balance their work and family responsibilities.”