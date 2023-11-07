An overwhelming 75% of those surveyed cited cost as the biggest obstacle, with two-thirds of respondents currently paying up to £1,000 each month per child

A recent survey has shed light on the significant challenges facing parents seeking childcare in Northern Ireland.

Conducted by Chartered Accountants Ireland, the survey, which gathered responses from chartered accountants across Northern Ireland, highlights the crucial issues of cost barriers and their impact on career progression, while calling for increased childcare support and parity with initiatives in England.

An overwhelming 75% of those surveyed cited cost as the biggest obstacle when securing appropriate childcare in Northern Ireland.

The survey also unveils the extent to which childcare responsibilities impacts on career progression. A striking 93% of respondents acknowledged that their careers or working patterns had been affected.

The survey found that 22% of respondents had been forced to reduce their working hours, while 29% had requested flexible hours to manage their childcare needs. An additional one-third are contemplating making adjustments to their working hours, underlining the magnitude of this challenge.

In a call for improved childcare support, a significant majority of those surveyed expressed their desire to see parity with the enhanced childcare provisions announced in England, such as the commitment to providing 30 hours of free childcare for all children under five by 2025. Parents in Northern Ireland are looking for similar support to alleviate the financial burden and enhance their career opportunities.

The Northern Ireland childcare survey gathered responses from chartered accountants across the province and highlights the crucial issues of cost barriers and their impact on career progression, while calling for increased childcare support and parity with initiatives in England. Pictured is Zara Duffy, head of Northern Ireland, Chartered Accountants Ireland

Commenting on the survey results, Zara Duffy, head of Northern Ireland, Chartered Accountants Ireland, said: "The findings of this survey make it clear that Northern Ireland must address the critical issue of childcare costs and its impact on parents' careers as a matter of priority.

“We would like to see the government taking urgent action to support parents. This includes exploring the possibility of providing more affordable childcare options and considering initiatives that aligns Northern Ireland with the childcare provisions being offered in England.