THE Culloden Estate & Spa is celebrating the opening of its new Summer Champagne Garden.

The five-star property has transformed the lawn outside the Cultra Inn into a convivial alfresco extension bringing guests together over champagne, cocktails, canapés and charcuterie boards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the experience, a stunning new menu has been designed with a selection of canapés to enjoy including Smoked Salmon Blini; Lemon and Chorizo Arancini and Irish Chicken Liver Parfait Tart.

James McGinn, managing director of Hastings Hotels said: “We are thrilled to introduce the new Summer Champagne Garden at the Culloden Estate & Spa. This is the fourth year we have launched a different seasonal al fresco experience and every year we are thrilled at how well it is received by our guests and I am confident that this year will be no different.

“When the sun is shining, where else can you sit back, relax in luxury and enjoy a glass or two of Bollinger and delicious seasonal food surrounded by such stunning views.”

The Summer Champagne Garden is open all summer until September 10 (daily from 12pm -9pm).