It takes almost 350 people to deliver the five-star service that has made The Merchant Hotel world-famous and this new role is integral to ensuring that attention to detail and first-class customer service is delivered

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Belfast’s award-winning 5 AA Red star Merchant Hotel has launched a search to find a new deputy general manager.

It takes almost 350 people to deliver the five-star service that has made The Merchant world-famous and this role is integral to ensuring that impeccable attention to detail and first-class customer service is delivered day in, day out, across all departments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the 17 years since The Merchant opened in 2006, only three people have held this post, including Gavin Carroll, the hotel’s current general manager.

Working alongside the general manager, and with an established and committed senior management team that are leaders in their respective fields, the successful candidate will possess superb customer care skills, the ability to anticipate guest needs, and offer the genuine warmth of the famous ‘Merchant Welcome’.

In addition, the job ad says, ‘the right person will be able to empower their heads of department to create a culture that allows them to achieve and exceed their targets as well as meet their own personal and career aspirations.’

Commenting on the opportunity, Gavin, the hotel’s current general manager, said: “Opportunities like this don’t come along very often; the fact that there have only been three people in this role is a testament to that. We are exceptionally proud of the long service of our staff within The Merchant, and the unmatched career progression opportunities available as part of the Beannchor group.

Belfast’s award-winning 5 AA Red star Merchant Hotel has launched a search to find a new deputy general manager

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I began my Merchant career in this role in 2005, ahead of the hotel’s opening in 2006, progressing on to become general manager in 2012. My successor held the post for three and a half years, before moving on to become general manager of our sister hotel, Bullitt. Our current deputy GM has been in the post for over six years, and is moving abroad to take on an exciting new opportunity. He will be an exceptionally tough act to follow, but this does present an exceptional opportunity for the right candidate.

“This is an exciting time for The Merchant, with a keen focus on innovation in our food and beverage offerings; delivering a robust calendar of events across a newly refurbished suite of exceptional meetings and events spaces; and investing in our sustainability strategy to ensure we can deliver 5-star service in the most eco conscious way. This post will play an integral role in leading and managing day-to-day operations to deliver all this, and more.”

Beannchor’s diverse portfolio includes The Merchant Hotel and Bullitt, Belfast venues, The National, The Dirty Onion, The Second Fiddle, and Ulster Sports Club, 10 Little Wing Pizzerias, as well as Jennie Watts in Bangor, and The Hillside in Hillsborough. The group, which employs over 900 people, across its estate of popular hotels, restaurants and bars, was named one of Ireland’s Best Managed Companies by Deloitte in 2021.

In addition to an attractive renumeration package for successful candidate, The Merchant Hotel deputy general manager role comes with some serious perks, including:

Performance related bonus

Private Health Care, Life and Income Protection

Company mobile phone

Free parking

Birthday day off

A Merchant Experience (overnight dinner, bed and breakfast)

Seasonal Staff events, i.e. Summer BBQ and Winter Raffle

Christmas gifts

Team building days

Preferential rates on accommodation

Plus: 20% off food and drinks in Little Wing; 20% off food in The Cloth Ear, The National, The Hillside, Bullitt Hotel and Yardbird.