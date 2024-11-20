Belfast's newest bar invites passengers and locals to stop by and sample BrewDog’s signature craft beers, cocktails and spirits
SSP Group and BrewDog have expanded their partnership to open the first bar in Northern Ireland in the new Belfast Grand Central Station.
Opening tomorrow (Thursday), passengers and locals will be able to stop by and sample BrewDog’s signature craft beers, BrewDog Distilling Co Wonderland cocktails and spirits, and a curated wine list at the bar located on the mezzanine level.
There is also an extensive all-day food menu, which includes breakfast favourites, burgers, wings, sharers and salads to fuel customers at every stage of their day.
“We’re excited to be expanding our partnership with BrewDog into Northern Ireland – we’re confident that this bar will be hugely popular,” said Kari Daniels, CEO of SSP UK & Ireland.
“This station has embarked a new era of travel to, from and within Belfast, and we’re delighted to be at the forefront of what it has to offer for customers living in and visiting the city.”
Belfast is the fifth bar SSP and BrewDog have opened together joining outlets at London Gatwick, London Waterloo station, Edinburgh Waverley Station and Amsterdam Centraal station.
The new integrated station is expected to accommodate up to 20 million passenger journeys per year is set to become a new destination within the city. BrewDog is SSP’s fourth outlet at the station – it also recently opened M&S Food, following two Starbucks in recent weeks with stores located in the main concourse and a kiosk post-barrier near platform one.
Louise Doyle, Translink Station manager at Grand Central Station, added: “As Ireland’s largest integrated transport hub for trains coaches and buses, it is a major international gateway to and from the rest of the world, with enhanced connectivity across Northern Ireland, cross border and local airports, it creates a sense of arrival fitting for a modern, progressive and vibrant city.
"The opening of the retail units further enhances the overall customer experience, and we look forward to working with SSP to deliver a unique blend of convenience and leisure all under one roof.”
The new outlets for food travel experts SSP in Belfast have significantly added to its portfolio in Northern Ireland’s travel hubs, taking the total number of outlets to 11; four at Belfast Grand Central Station and seven at Belfast International Airport (three concept bars, two Café Ritazzas, Starbucks and Burger King).
