M&S Food has opened its first-ever store in Northern Ireland located within a major travel hub at the new Belfast Grand Central Station.

Welcoming hundreds of customers, the store officially opened its doors today (Wednesday). The new M&S Food is operated by SSP Group, a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations.

M&S has a longstanding partnership with SSP Group in the UK, offering busy commuters, travellers and tourists the quality, value and convenience M&S is renowned for. This milestone opening introduces M&S Food to one of Belfast's most anticipated new infrastructure developments, positioning the brand at the heart of the city's transport network.

Percy Pig and Colin the Caterpillar are pictured with Liam Grant, M&S Grand Central Belfast store manager, at the opening of the brand new store today at Grand Central Station

Shoppers at the new store can enjoy a range of M&S favourites, including a freshly stocked in-store bakery offering a selection of warm, freshly baked pastries. The popular 'Food to Go' range features an assortment of salads and sandwiches, with locally sourced options from Newry-based supplier; Around Noon. The store also offers convenient meal choices such as Collection Wood Fired pizzas and ready-meals, complemented by M&S's well-loved range of treats, including the iconic Percy Pigs. Eddie Murphy, M&S country director in Ireland & Northern Ireland, said: "We're thrilled to partner with SSP Group once again and open the first M&S Food store in a major Northern Ireland travel hub. Grand Central Station is a key part of Belfast's infrastructure and unlocking the city's future potential, and we're proud to bring our quality and freshness to customers on the go. "Whether commuters are grabbing a quick bite or picking up dinner for tonight, the store offers a fantastic range, including sandwiches from our local supplier Around Noon. This not only highlights our commitment to support local producers, but also ensures fresh, great quality options for our customers."