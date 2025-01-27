Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Belfast's newest hotspot, Amelia Hall, has defied the traditional January slowdown in the hospitality industry, welcoming nearly 10,000 customers this month.

The venue has experienced consistent footfall throughout the week, with Friday and Saturday evening footfall matching the bustling levels of October and November 2024.

Cocktail sales have also spiked, with 8,000 sold this month alone – two of every five drinks purchased were cocktails, highlighting the popularity of Amelia Hall's vibrant drink offerings.

Since opening in September 2024, Amelia Hall has quickly established itself as a favourite amongst locals and tourists, offering a unique blend of ambience, striking interior design, and a diverse food and drink menu. The venue's specially curated selection of cocktails and artisan pizzas have ensured it remains a key destination even in the typically slower post-Christmas period.

Amelia Hall has also made a significant impact on the local economy, creating over £1.4 million worth of jobs since opening, currently employing 75 people.

The Ringland Group, which owns Amelia Hall, continues to expand its portfolio with successful ventures such as The Flint and The 1852 hotels, as well as popular venues like Town Square, Southside Social, and Lucky Duck Chinese.

Since opening in September 2024, Amelia Hall has quickly established itself as a favourite amongst locals and tourists, offering a unique blend of ambience, striking interior design, and a diverse food and drink menu. Pictured is brothers and owners of the Ringland Group Ben and Peter Ringland

Peter Ringland, managing director of the Ringland Group, attributes the venue's success to its focus on customer experience: "At Amelia Hall, we take pride in creating great experiences that keep our customers coming back.

"The ongoing success of Amelia Hall, even in the traditionally quiet January period, speaks volumes about its appeal and ability to attract a loyal customer base. We're grateful to our customers for their continued support all year round."