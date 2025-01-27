Belfast's newest hotspot defies the traditional January slowdown in the hospitality industry, welcoming nearly 10,000 customers this month

By Claire Cartmill
Published 27th Jan 2025, 14:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Amelia Hall has experienced consistent footfall throughout the week, with Friday and Saturday evening footfall matching the bustling levels of October and November 2024

Belfast's newest hotspot, Amelia Hall, has defied the traditional January slowdown in the hospitality industry, welcoming nearly 10,000 customers this month.

The venue has experienced consistent footfall throughout the week, with Friday and Saturday evening footfall matching the bustling levels of October and November 2024.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cocktail sales have also spiked, with 8,000 sold this month alone – two of every five drinks purchased were cocktails, highlighting the popularity of Amelia Hall's vibrant drink offerings.

Belfast's newest hotspot, Amelia Hall, has defied the traditional January slowdown in the hospitality industry, welcoming nearly 10,000 customers this monthBelfast's newest hotspot, Amelia Hall, has defied the traditional January slowdown in the hospitality industry, welcoming nearly 10,000 customers this month
Belfast's newest hotspot, Amelia Hall, has defied the traditional January slowdown in the hospitality industry, welcoming nearly 10,000 customers this month
Read More
Paddy McGuinness explores the art of sausage roll making as BBC1's Inside the Fa...

Since opening in September 2024, Amelia Hall has quickly established itself as a favourite amongst locals and tourists, offering a unique blend of ambience, striking interior design, and a diverse food and drink menu. The venue's specially curated selection of cocktails and artisan pizzas have ensured it remains a key destination even in the typically slower post-Christmas period.

Amelia Hall has also made a significant impact on the local economy, creating over £1.4 million worth of jobs since opening, currently employing 75 people.

The Ringland Group, which owns Amelia Hall, continues to expand its portfolio with successful ventures such as The Flint and The 1852 hotels, as well as popular venues like Town Square, Southside Social, and Lucky Duck Chinese.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Since opening in September 2024, Amelia Hall has quickly established itself as a favourite amongst locals and tourists, offering a unique blend of ambience, striking interior design, and a diverse food and drink menu. Pictured is brothers and owners of the Ringland Group Ben and Peter RinglandSince opening in September 2024, Amelia Hall has quickly established itself as a favourite amongst locals and tourists, offering a unique blend of ambience, striking interior design, and a diverse food and drink menu. Pictured is brothers and owners of the Ringland Group Ben and Peter Ringland
Since opening in September 2024, Amelia Hall has quickly established itself as a favourite amongst locals and tourists, offering a unique blend of ambience, striking interior design, and a diverse food and drink menu. Pictured is brothers and owners of the Ringland Group Ben and Peter Ringland

READ THIS: NI site manager wins ‘Oscars’ of the house-building industry with top UK award

Peter Ringland, managing director of the Ringland Group, attributes the venue's success to its focus on customer experience: "At Amelia Hall, we take pride in creating great experiences that keep our customers coming back.

"The ongoing success of Amelia Hall, even in the traditionally quiet January period, speaks volumes about its appeal and ability to attract a loyal customer base. We're grateful to our customers for their continued support all year round."

As Amelia Hall looks ahead to February, the venue remains a testament to the vibrancy of Belfast's hospitality scene and the strong demand for unique, high-quality dining and drinking experiences.

Related topics:BelfastOscars

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice