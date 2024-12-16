BID CEO: 'I am optimistic that we will see meaningful action on these and other initiatives in the coming week'
Following a recent meeting with John O'Dowd, Minister for the Department for Infrastructure, and senior departmental officials, Martina Connolly, CEO of Belfast One BID, has expressed optimism regarding the future of Belfast’s City Centre amid ongoing concerns about traffic congestion.
One BID represents over 700 businesses in the retail, hospitality, and professional services sectors within the heart of the city.
Connolly described the meeting as ‘productive’ highlighting that the Minister had taken the time to listen to the concerns raised by local businesses and residents, particularly regarding the current traffic congestion issues affecting the city centre.
She explained: “Today’s meeting was productive, and I am pleased that Minister O’Dowd took the time to listen to the concerns raised by our member organisations and members of the public who have spoken to me regarding the current congestion issues in Belfast City Centre.
"While the Department for Infrastructure’s plans to implement mitigation measures have progressed more slowly than expected, I am optimistic that we will see meaningful action on these and other initiatives in the coming week. Taking timely and effective steps now will help reduce congestion and improve accessibility for all.
“With eight full shopping days to Christmas and shopping from 9am to 9pm Monday to Friday, there’s a real festive feel in Belfast this season. Thoughtful planning allows shoppers to make the most of public transport, drive, or cycle into the city, especially during off-peak times when traffic volumes are lower, to experience everything Belfast has to offer at this time of year. This includes world-class shopping opportunities, the vibrant Christmas Market, and the wonderful festive atmosphere we’ve worked hard to create."
