BID CEO describes the meeting as ‘productive’ highlighting that the Minister had taken the time to listen to the concerns raised by local businesses and residents

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a recent meeting with John O'Dowd, Minister for the Department for Infrastructure, and senior departmental officials, Martina Connolly, CEO of Belfast One BID, has expressed optimism regarding the future of Belfast’s City Centre amid ongoing concerns about traffic congestion.

One BID represents over 700 businesses in the retail, hospitality, and professional services sectors within the heart of the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connolly described the meeting as ‘productive’ highlighting that the Minister had taken the time to listen to the concerns raised by local businesses and residents, particularly regarding the current traffic congestion issues affecting the city centre.

Heavy traffic outside the Great Victoria Street rail and bus depot in Belfast. Commuting times have recent become unbearable for many in the city. Photo: PA.

She explained: “Today’s meeting was productive, and I am pleased that Minister O’Dowd took the time to listen to the concerns raised by our member organisations and members of the public who have spoken to me regarding the current congestion issues in Belfast City Centre.

"While the Department for Infrastructure’s plans to implement mitigation measures have progressed more slowly than expected, I am optimistic that we will see meaningful action on these and other initiatives in the coming week. Taking timely and effective steps now will help reduce congestion and improve accessibility for all.