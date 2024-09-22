Blooming marvellous: From busy Northern Ireland mum and major supermarket manager to social media sensation with over 129,000 followers
The journey to launching AC Connects began back in 2015, during my maternity leave after welcoming our second daughter.
With an unsettled baby in my arms, I found myself seeking community and connection online, and that’s how my social media account, Blossoming Birds, came to life.
When my maternity leave ended, I returned to work as a store manager for a large multinational retailer managing a team of 150 employees, and continued to grow my social media platform.
At this time, what started as a hobby had grown into a thriving platform with over 10,000 followers (129,000 today). Brands soon began approaching me, eager for me to share their products and businesses with my growing community.
In 2018, I was still working full-time and on weekends I also hosted workshops from my kitchen table to help like-minded individuals and local business owners make sense of social media.
My approach was hands-on, sharing what I’d learned through trial and error, venturing into an ever-evolving social media landscape that my marketing degree hadn’t even touched on just a few years earlier.
It quickly became clear that local businesses needed support – not just with setting up their social media but with content creation and account management too. So, I made a bold decision.
I left my senior management role at a major supermarket chain and took the leap into the unknown, and so AC Connects was born. I was once told, “In order to grow, you need to make space,” and that advice stuck with me and it’s something I still share with our clients today.
By 2020, we were all navigating the uncertainty of lockdown, homeschooling and remote work. Social media was exploding, and for many businesses, having an online presence was the lifeline that kept them afloat during the pandemic.
By this stage, my husband Colin, who had always worked alongside me helping to create content for Blossoming Birds and the brands I worked with, had become even more involved in the business. Each evening, we did everything we could to help – jumping on Zoom calls, sending WhatsApp messages, and guiding businesses through getting their products and services online.
Through it all, Colin has been my rock. When others questioned what I was doing, he was behind the camera, never doubting my wild ideas. He just got it. One evening, while loading the dishwasher, we made another bold decision: he would leave his job in aerospace engineering to join AC Connects full-time. It was another leap before we were “ready,” but once again, we trusted that to grow, we had to make space.
That leap has given us the incredible gift of being present for our three girls, Bella (age 11), Annie (age 9) and Martha (age 5) during their early years – a privilege we’ll always cherish.
This year, we’ve gone back to our roots, relaunching our workshops to bring local business owners together at the Boathouse in The Rabbit Hotel. We’re helping them craft social media strategies that connect them with their customers in meaningful ways.
We’re immensely proud of the clients we’ve worked with, and our current portfolio includes household names including The Country Garage BMW, The Ivy, and Opticare/Audiocare, who continue to grow and expand.
At AC Connects, we offer a range of services – from one-off social media strategy sessions to content creation that takes the guesswork out of daily posting. We also provide monthly social media management, giving business owners the peace of mind that their online presence is in good hands.
I still can’t believe that what started as a hobby on my phone has grown into our family business. Some people would say to me that social media is fickle and uncertain, but I disagree, it continues to grow and evolve and at AC Connects we too are continuing to change and adapt and we’re so grateful for every opportunity that comes our way.
For further information go to www.acconnects.co.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.