Blue Lights wins best drama category at the Baftas following a batch of newly-qualified officers navigating policing in a post-conflict Northern Ireland

BBC One police drama Blue Lights has won best drama category at the Baftas, following a batch of newly-qualified officers navigating policing in a post-conflict Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Co-created and written by Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson, the cast includes Sian Brooke, Martin McCann, Katherine Devlin and Nathan Braniff.

Accepting the award, Mr Lawn thanked the people of Belfast for letting the writers of the show tell their stories.

"Belfast, this one's for you," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blue Lights won for its second series and beat BBC One's Sherwood, Netflix's Supacell and BBC One's Wolf Hall: The Mirror And The Light.

The drama, which is currently filming its third series, follows police officers on patrol in various communities throughout Belfast, tackling paramilitaries, corruption, and legacy issues.

Co-creator Stephen Wright said it was "just fantastic" as he and other cast members and writers stood on stage at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday night.

"Thank you to everybody at the BBC who supported this show from day one," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want to thank NI Screen who supported us at home and BBC studios for supporting us around the world.

"A personal thank you to my partners in crime - Louise Gallagher who had this idea, Amanda Black who produced this series, Adam Patterson and Declan

A BBC report said Blue Lights had generated an estimated £20m to the Northern Ireland economy through employment and spending in the supply chain across its first two series.

The series, made by Two Cities Television, employed an average of 59 cast of which 83% were either born in or a resident of Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of the crew of 246, more than 87% were from Northern Ireland.

In a statement to BBC News NI, the show's executive producers and co-creators said: "We were given the freedom by the BBC to make a show about our own place, in our own time, in our own voice."