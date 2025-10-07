Murdock Builders Merchants has officially opened its first-ever Murdock Home Centre at The Junction, Antrim, marking a major new chapter for the company and a significant boost for the town’s retail and trade offering

The new Murdock Home Centre represents a bold expansion for the business, combining a full-service Builders Merchants branch with a fresh, retail-focused space for DIY enthusiasts and homeowners.

The project has created 22 new jobs in the local area and brings an extensive product range including paint and paint-mixing, doors, flooring, and a landmark landscaping display in partnership with AG Paving and Building Products.

Situated at The Junction, one of Northern Ireland’s leading retail and leisure destinations with over 40 stores and fast-growing footfall, the new Home Centre puts Murdock at the heart of Antrim’s busiest shopping location. For customers, it means everything for building, renovating and improving under one roof, whether trade or retail.

“This is a huge moment for Murdock and for Antrim,” said Martin Farrell, managing director, Murdock Builders Merchants & Home Centre.

“The Junction has become a true destination for shopping and leisure, and we’re proud to add something different to the mix. Murdock Home Centre gives local homeowners, DIYers and tradespeople the convenience, expertise and product choice they’ve been asking for, while creating 22 new jobs and investing in the community.”

Paul Wilson, Antrim branch manager, Pearse Gildernew, regional manager, Martin Farrell, managing director, Murdock Builders Merchants and Home Centre, Pamela Lunn, Antrim retail manager

Paul Wilson, branch manager, added: “Our Builders Merchants remains the backbone of our business for trade customers, but the Home Centre is designed with the everyday customer in mind. Whether it’s paint, doors, flooring, or outdoor landscaping, it’s about giving people the inspiration and tools to improve their homes - all with Murdock’s service and know-how. Customers can literally step into ideas for transforming their gardens and living spaces.”

The new store is now open, with a full celebration scheduled for Tuesday 29th October at The Junction. Visitors can expect promotions, special guests, giveaways, and opportunities to explore the new Home Centre in full.