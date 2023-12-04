BPerfect opens new megastore in the heart of Galway City, just in time for Christmas
In recent days excitement is said to have reached fever pitch with the arrival of Bombshell Beauty Ekin-Su, and Award-Winning Makeup Artist Michelle Regazzoli Stone, a the state-of-the-art opening.
Joining the BPerfect team on the night were Former Miss Ireland Pamela Uba, Talent and Model Agent Mandy Maher, International Athlete Amy O’Donoghue, and Makeup Artist Ally McGinn.
And Tik Toker Reece Creed, Model Mary Lee, Influencers Fiona Morgan Coleman, Lauren Guilfoyle, Ella Deasy, Erin Lally, Orla Cusack and Stylists Niamh O’Donovan and Edita Giblin were also there.
The Galway store is a cutting-edge base bar for you to try before you buy, with Michelle, Laura B, Charlene Flanagan and a team of makeup artists on hand to help you find your perfect colour match.
And Eyre Square's BPerfect Megastore isn't for BPerfect enthusiasts, it's a beauty utopia offering an array of luxury brands, making it a one-stop beauty destination like no other.
BPerfect Cosmetics Megastore can be found at Unit 208A in Eyre Square Shopping Centre.
Where and when did BPerfect Cosmetics start?
BPerfect Cosmetics was launched in 2012 with a personal investment of only £500 by Brendan McDowell from Annalong in Co Down.
According to the website, BPerfect is now sold by at least 2,000 retailers worldwide.
BPerfect now has numerous stores throughout Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Scotland and also Ibiza.