Economy Minister Conor Murphy has said that his Department will work to develop solutions that unlock the potential that exists within all our entrepreneurs.

The Minister was speaking at the ‘Time to Change’ event held in the Long Gallery, Stormont.

The event’s purpose was to enable policymakers along with community and business representatives to share the progress to date on the ‘Time to Change’ report: A Blueprint for Advancing the UK’s Ethnic Minority Businesses’, discuss the key recommendations, and explore how people might become involved in addressing the specific barriers faced by ethnic minority entrepreneurs.

The Minister said: “I’m keen to refocus economic policy to better support domestic start-ups and SMEs that want to grow. That means improving support for all entrepreneurs, but particularly for people who face additional barriers.

"Such barriers for ethnic minority people and migrants include discrimination, lack of access to capital and networks, a lack of confidence, and language barriers.