Northern Ireland agency, Elevator, scooped two awards at the 30th annual Association of Promotional Marketing Companies (AMPC) Star Awards, held in Dublin earlier this month.

Elevator in Belfast were the only NI agency shortlisted taking home a gold star in the Transport (Public & Private) category for their work with Translink’s, Life Better.Connected campaign. They also took home a bronze star in the Best Use of a Small Budget category for their work with Boost Drinks and its Boost’s Busker Corner campaign.

Sara Callanan, managing director, Elevator, said: “To be the only agency from the North of Ireland represented at the industry awards was a huge honour for the whole Elevator team. The campaigns which won awards were truly standout and we’re delighted for our clients Translink and Boost Drinks with whom we have collaborated successfully for many years.”

Cliodhna Kernohan, director, Elevator, added: “We’re always pushing ourselves to achieve results on behalf of the people we work with so to get a gold and bronze star at the prestigious AMPC Awards gave us a real boost – we couldn’t be happier. Thanks to the judges and the organisers for what was a great event.”