Northern Ireland agency scoops two awards at prestigious all-Ireland marketing event
and live on Freeview channel 276
Northern Ireland agency, Elevator, scooped two awards at the 30th annual Association of Promotional Marketing Companies (AMPC) Star Awards, held in Dublin earlier this month.
Elevator in Belfast were the only NI agency shortlisted taking home a gold star in the Transport (Public & Private) category for their work with Translink’s, Life Better.Connected campaign. They also took home a bronze star in the Best Use of a Small Budget category for their work with Boost Drinks and its Boost’s Busker Corner campaign.
Sara Callanan, managing director, Elevator, said: “To be the only agency from the North of Ireland represented at the industry awards was a huge honour for the whole Elevator team. The campaigns which won awards were truly standout and we’re delighted for our clients Translink and Boost Drinks with whom we have collaborated successfully for many years.”
Cliodhna Kernohan, director, Elevator, added: “We’re always pushing ourselves to achieve results on behalf of the people we work with so to get a gold and bronze star at the prestigious AMPC Awards gave us a real boost – we couldn’t be happier. Thanks to the judges and the organisers for what was a great event.”
All winners are eligible to go on to compete against the best of the best in Europe at the European Association of Communications Agencies IMPACT awards which are scheduled to be open for entries in the summer.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.