Belfast solar energy firm, Encom Energy, has secured three major contracts to provide Solar Photovoltaic (PV) & Battery Storage solutions for over 1,400 homes in Northern Ireland, worth approximately £10-£12 million.

Since its inception in 2021, the company has gone from strength-to-strength, and has emerged as a trailblazer in the renewable energy market. The company is backed by a £5 million investment from Harrier Investments, giving them enormous buying power and savings which they pass on to their customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three new contracts include the Hyde Park development in Mallusk for over 1200 homes over a 10-year build. Terry Wood in Lurgan which includes over 100 homes, and Moira One and Thorburn Gate, part of the Mayfair Group’s eco zero homes, which will see the installation of over 100 units.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayfair Group, sister company to Encom Energy, has also made a commitment to providing solar energy to all of their new builds moving forward.

Encom Energy’s reach spans Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and the UK. Founded by Don Patterson, with over 25 years of experience in UK property, construction, recruitment, and healthcare sectors, the company stands as a direct collaborator with architects, building developers, businesses, and homeowners, offering premier installations of Solar, Battery Storage, and Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers.

Don Patterson said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have secured these significant contract wins, which highlight Encom Energy's expertise in delivering sustainable energy solutions for both smaller and large-scale developments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our extensive experience in construction through the Mayfair Group highlighted the substantial impact of buildings on global emissions and energy consumption.

“Our vision was to seamlessly integrate solar energy into every new build. To achieve this, we invested significantly in sourcing the best products and suppliers, harnessing our buying power to secure favourable deals. Encom was born—a brand dedicated to delivering excellence in sustainable energy solutions.

“Since we launched in May 2021, we have seen a huge surge in interest from developers all over the UK and Ireland who wish for their new builds to be as energy efficient as possible.

"Installing Encom Solar Energy offers a win-win solution for property developers and owners, as it not only increases the value of the property but also significantly reduces energy costs for residents. These contracts reinforce Encom’s dedication to shaping a greener, more energy-efficient future for communities across Northern Ireland and beyond."

Belfast's Encom Energy has secured three major contracts to provide Solar Photovoltaic (PV) & Battery Storage solutions for over 1,400 homes in Northern Ireland, worth approximately £10-£12 million. Pictured are Anna Patterson, Encom Energy with Alan Johnston, development director at Mayfair

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Johnston, development director at Mayfair, explained: “We have worked very hard since our inception to help both businesses and home-owners to reduce emissions and rising price hikes, as well as afford Mayfair Group a unique selling point among home builders.

"The addition of solar energy systems to our homes can result in substantial payback percentages, ranging between 20% and 25%, which can help reduce escalating bills dramatically. On top of this, homeowners can benefit from an increase in the value of their home with a solar energy system.

“This environmentally friendly initiative is a bonus for both householders and the planet, presenting an effective way to tackle the current cost of living crisis. We are excited about the future of Encom. Our team is growing every day and demand from both homeowners and developers is very strong.”