Plans have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for the refurbishment of the former Glens Hotel in Cushendall.

Developed by Northern Ireland construction firm, Z Property Development and Belfast’s GMR Architects, the plans aim to redevelop, revive and run the hotel, which has lain dormant since 2016.

Plans propose an extension to the hotel’s existing footprint to boast 39 bedrooms, 200-person function room, spa facilities, bar and standalone brasserie restaurant. The hotel’s rich history and surrounding culture will form a focal point for the hotel.

The redevelopment process alone reflects a multi-million-pound investment into the Co. Antrim village from Z Property, while the finished hotel is expected to bring 40-50 new jobs to the area.

Being such a well-beloved landmark for locals, Z Property has undertaken extensive consultation with locals and community groups alike, with an overwhelmingly positive response both in person and online.

Scott Kennedy, Z Property’s managing director, said: “Z Property are delighted to formerly present our plans for the renovation of this landmark hotel.

“We are very aware of the special place the former Thornlea Hotel has in the hearts of locals and take the responsibility of its renovation seriously, with extensive community consultation continuing to inform every stage of the project.

“The team at Z will not only be renovating but running the hotel upon its completion. We’ve made great contacts throughout the Glens of Antrim and look forward to working alongside locals to further contribute to Cushendall’s vibrant community and beyond.”

Local representatives have praised new hotels coming to the north coast, predicting increased and prolonged tourist spending beyond the Giant’s Causeway and into the greater Causeway Coast and Glens area.

New hotels in the area are also expected to ease local housing concerns by reducing demand for holiday lets which has contributed to a 13% rise in house prices in Causeway Coast and Glens Council since 2022.

Planning was lodged with Causeway Coast and Glens Council under LA01/2023/0848/F and can be viewed on Northern Ireland Public Register.

According to the design and access statement, the existing structure is “rapidly falling into disrepair and is in need of early redevelopment before parts of the building become non-retainable”.

There is occasional vandalism and “growing local concern that the site/building will become an area for anti-social behaviour”.

It is proposed that the existing front of The Glens Hotel is retained and refurbished.

The existing building is three storey, comprising two full storeys with dormers to the second floor. The proposed building, through retaining the existing front elevation is also two and half storeys.

Property development start-up Z Group and and GMR Architects has set out ambitious plans to revive the vacant Glens Hotel in Cushendall since 2016. Photo: National World

The statement explains: “It is the desire of the proposed design to refurbish and extend the existing Glens Hotel as an appropriately scaled building which is respectful in terms of its height, massing, proportion and detailing consistent with the relevant planning guidelines.

“The design is based on consideration of the historic built fabric and the prevailing character of the area, using materials that are in keeping with neighbouring properties within the Cushendall Conservation Area. This will be achieved through appropriate and proportioned scale and massing.

“To maintain the rhythm of the street frontage and maintain a ‘domestic’ character we have in an ad hoc fashion (as is typical of the surrounding properties) introduced chimney stacks with pots. These will be largely non-functioning.”

The statement says the design is “totally sympathetic with the characteristic build form of the existing and surrounding area”.