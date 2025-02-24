‘This is about more than bricks and mortar’: Ballygood Estates hands over 12 apartments to Radius Housing Association and two premium retail units in Carrickfergus

Northern Ireland property developer Ballygood Estates has announced the successful completion and handover of 12 new high-specification apartments to Radius Housing Association in Carrickfergus.

The delivery of the new homes marks a step forward in meeting the existing demand for social housing in East Antrim. The new development has brought fresh energy to the heart of the town, delivering modern, energy-efficient two-bedroom homes designed for contemporary, accessible living.

In addition to providing much-needed housing, the project introduces two premium retail units on Main Street, boosting the local economy and breathing new life into a long-neglected site near the iconic Carrickfergus Castle.

Pictured is Andrew McNickle, project manager for Governors Place, Sammy Wilson MP for East Antrim, Minister Gordon Lyons, MLA for East Antrim and Justin McClay, director of Ballygood Estates on site at Governors Place, Carrickfergus

The scheme also makes a key contribution to the Conservation Area of Carrickfergus and is thoughtfully designed to complement its historic surroundings. Constructed with high-quality materials including natural slate roof, timber windows and aluminium rainwater goods, the development blends seamlessly into its architectural fabric, enhancing the area’s character and charm.

Speaking on site at the development, Sammy Wilson MP, Member of Parliament for East Antrim, said: “I’m delighted to see these new homes delivered for Radius Housing. Along with much needed social housing, the retail units have the potential to bring new jobs and revitalise the town centre – breathing life into a site that has stood vacant for years in Carrickfergus.”

Designed with sustainability and accessibility in mind, the new apartments feature high-spec insulation, energy-efficient heating systems, and accessible design for people with additional needs, alongside onsite parking.

Communities Minister and East Antrim MLA, Gordon Lyons MLA, highlighted the collaborative effort behind the project: “This social housing scheme is a testament to the power of partnership between applicants, the council and key stakeholders. My congratulations to everyone involved and I wish the new residents every happiness in their new homes.”

Ballygood Estates, with over 15 years’ experience and a track record of delivering more than 300 homes across Northern Ireland, continues to drive investment into the local economy – having invested £16.5million into the broader construction sector and successfully delivering over 78 new high-quality homes in Carrickfergus alone.

Justin McClay, director of Ballygood Estates, added: “At Ballygood Estates, our focus is on creating high-quality developments that prioritise and support the needs of the community, so it has been fantastic to see our development at Governors Place take shape over the past few years. “This is about more than bricks and mortar – it’s about building a community. We’re proud to deliver a scheme that not only provides new homes but also introduces retail opportunities that will support the long-term regeneration of Carrickfergus Town Centre.”