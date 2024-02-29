Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bushmills Irish Whiskey has launched its ‘oldest and rarest’ masterpiece in a collaboration with Belfast’s Friend at Hand.

The Bushmills Hill Street Edition is a 36-year-old Irish whiskey created exclusively for the famous Belfast whiskey shop and priced at £5,000, Bushmills Hill Street Edition is one of the most expensive new Irish whiskey bottles ever put on shelves in Northern Ireland.

The limited-edition release of just 208 bottles, pays homage to Hill Street, once home to the Bushmills headquarters and where The Friend at Hand today stands.

Bushmills Master Blender, Alex Thomas, said: “In every bottle of Bushmills, we honour our past and the immense passion and patience required to craft the world’s most exclusive single malts. It is my privilege to bring this exceptional whiskey back to Belfast, to the site of Bushmills’ former HQ on Hill Street, in what is a milestone moment for the brand.”

Long lauded for its shipbuilding and linen-weaving past, the lesser-told story of Belfast’s whiskey history is a spirited tale, brought to life in this new release. Bonded warehouses once lined Hill Street, and Bushmills barrels would have rolled down its now iconic cobbles to ships docked on the Farset River, to be transported to destinations around the globe.

Over 135 years on, the Bushmills Hill Street Edition will make history as the oldest ever Bushmills expression to be released in Europe.

Distilled in 1986 and recasked in a sherry hogshead cask in March 2001, this rare bottling honours a captivating story of time-honoured craft and collaboration.

“Its exceptionally smooth caramelised fruit and honey finish and rich golden chestnut colour is a testament to the time it has spent in cask. This is a once-in-a-lifetime whiskey,” explained Alex.

Presented in a bespoke hexagonal box, handcrafted in black American walnut, and adorned with an intricate map of Belfast etched in gold, the Bushmills

Hill Street Edition will take pride of place in The Friend at Hand, in a fitting tribute to the brand’s former headquarter.

Home to one of the world’s greatest collections of rare Irish whiskeys and artefacts, The Friend at Hand boasts an exceptional collection of Bushmills single malts and memorabilia, including date-stamped hand-written correspondence from the former Bushmills Belfast headquarters, amongst the highlights. A passionate advocate for Irish whiskey, Willie Jack of The Friend at Hand holds the legacy of Bushmills and Hill Street close to heart.

Commenting on the launch, Willie Jack, added: “Belfast’s proud industrial past and rich whiskey heritage paved the way for a craft that, centuries later, continues to stand the test of time. We are proud to partner with Bushmills on this exceptional, 36-year-old whiskey, which pays homage to the hard-working people of Hill Street. It’s fitting that our shared heritage and spirit of collaboration are commemorated in this special release, which, with just 208 bottles available, is sure to be in high demand.”

Bushmills Hill Street Edition 36-Year-Old single malt is bottled at 48% ABV and is priced at £5,000 for 700ml (RSP). The limited-edition release of just 208