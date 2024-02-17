Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber) and Bank of Ireland have launched their 2024 Business Breakfast Series, starting with an event for HR professionals on Friday, February 23 in Custom House, Belfast.

Now in its third year, the series provides learning and networking opportunities for ambitious professionals working in core business areas, which over the coming months are set to include HR, marketing, innovation and finance.

Speaking ahead of the first event of the year, Suzanne Wylie, chief executive, NI Chamber, said: “The Business Breakfast Series is quite a unique part of NI Chamber’s events calendar, providing specific opportunities for people working in core functions which are key to business success.

Suzanne Wylie, chief executive, NI Chamber and Paul McClurg, head of Belfast Business Banking, Bank of Ireland UK

As a platform for peer learning and making new connections with others working in similar roles, it has been incredibly well received to date. We are delighted to be partnering with Bank of Ireland for the third series and thank them for their continued support of NI Chamber and our members.”

Paul McClurg, head of Belfast Business Banking, Bank of Ireland UK, added: “Bank of Ireland are delighted to partner with NI Chamber to continue the popular business breakfast series which offers access to expertise and the opportunity for those attending to make wider business connections.

“At Bank of Ireland UK, we recognise the vital contribution of the business community in growing our local economy and providing employment. This series of events provides learning, advice & support from industry peers, who are at the forefront of the latest developments & challenges in a variety of business disciplines, in an environment where businesses can connect with each other and create new opportunities.”The first event of the series is focused on ‘Elevating your People Strategy for Success’ and is open to those working in HR and people management roles in all sectors.Attendees will hear from a panel of experts including Michele Hanley (HR Director, Energia Group), Paula Graham (Head of Learning & Engagement, NI Water), Louise Simpson, (Managing Director, Momentum HumanCapital Ltd) and Stefan Cunning (Head of People & Culture, Fibrus). During a discussion hosted by BBC Northern Ireland’s Economics and Business Editor John Campbell, panellists will share their perspectives on topical themes including the employee value proposition, staff retention, succession planning and more.

To register visit NI Chamber’s website.