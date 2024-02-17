Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Professional services firm Grant Thornton has again been recognised by Experian as Northern Ireland’s leading corporate finance adviser.

Figures just released in Experian’s review of ‘Mergers & Acquisitions’ across the UK and the Republic of Ireland have revealed that the team at Grant Thornton’s Belfast office advised on more deals than any other firm during 2023.

Richard Gillan, Grant Thornton, Northern Ireland managing partner, said: “Grant Thornton is the trusted advisory partner for many of Northern Ireland’s largest businesses, and these figures reaffirm our leading position in the market.

“Our team has the experience and expertise to navigate our clients through deals, maximising their position, whilst allowing them to focus on running their business during the process.

"Uniquely, we benefit from having industry experience, having acquired, managed and sold businesses on our own account; it’s helpful to have been ‘on the other side of the table’.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank our clients for continuing to entrust us with their most important transactions. The current year has seen a fast start and we look forward to another busy 12 months.”