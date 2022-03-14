Call to look at grants for Northern Ireland’s taxi drivers as fuel costs climb

A FonaCAB vehicle

Stephen Anton of FonaCAB made the comments amid ongoing disquiet at how sharply the cost of living is increasing across the British Isles – spurred on partly by the military action in eastern Europe.

At present the government places a cap on taxi fares, and yesterday the Department for Infrastructure said it is set to begin a review of the current rates.

But roads minister Nichola Mallon also indicated that this review will not happen until after the upcoming election in May, and therefore “this will do nothing to benefit drivers in the short term,” said Mr Anton.

Government data from spring 2016 to present, showing the surge in fuel costs in pence per litre

And in any case, putting up fares can end up hurting drivers too if customers decide the prices is too high.

“If it was possible fuel duty was reduced, that’d benefit everybody,” he said.

But he also mentioned the government’s plan to give £200 Energy Payment Support Grants to people to benefits claimants in the Province to help cope with energy costs – something which it is thought could benefit in excess of 200,000 residents.

“I don’t want to do anything which would put pressure on our customers,” he said.

NI's maximum fares, as set by govt

“Something which would put money into the drivers’ pockets, as opposed to taking out of passengers’ pockets, would be preferable.

“If there was something like the £200 allowance for home heating for people on low incomes – if there was something along those lines for drivers that could be implemented quickly, that’d e a useful thing to have.

“It could be £100 per head, it could be £200 per head.

“But to me that’s the quickest way of subsidising the driver without penalising the passenger.”

He estimated that there are roughly 6,000 working taxi drivers in the Province – a number which has plunged in the last several years.

Whilst government data shows fuel prices (petrol and diesel) have gone from just over £1 per litre in spring 2016 to well over £1.40 today, the AA lists Northern Ireland as being the place with the cheapest fuel at present.

Looking at petrol, it said the highest price is to be found in south-east England, where unleaded is at 149.2 p/litre.

The lowest is in Northern Ireland, at 144.8 p/litre.

For diesel, prices in the south-east of England are also highest at 152.8p/litre, and at their lowest in Northern Ireland, at 147.9 p/litre.

Last night SDLP communities spokesman Mark H Durkan submitted emergency legislation to Stormont “to help families struggling with soaring food, fuel and energy bills”.

It is aimed at “unlocking the £300m currently unspent from our block grant and get it to families who are struggling.

