Awards recognise the success of the fastest growing technology companies on island of Ireland

Applications are now open for the Deloitte Technology Fast 50, which celebrates innovation and entrepreneurship in the technology sector on the island of Ireland.

Now in its 25th year, the programme ranks the fastest growing technology companies based on revenue growth over a four-year period.

The ranking features both private and public listed technology companies that have demonstrated innovative strategies, sound management practices and marketplace vision, driving them to achieve the status of high-growth leaders.

Simon McIntyre, marketing director at Totalmobile and Aisléan Nicholson, lead partner for Fast 50 at Deloitte NI pictured at Totalmobile’s offices in Belfast

Deloitte Fast 50 lead partner in Belfast, Aisléan Nicholson, said: “The Fast 50 programme is a great way to showcase Northern Ireland as a hub for creative, homegrown technology companies. The technology sector on this island continues to grow every year and the Fast 50 list demonstrates the potential for Ireland to compete at a global level in this industry.

“We continue to see strong growth from technology businesses driving innovation in areas like AI, cleantech, sustainability, cybersecurity and health tech. Deloitte’s Fast 50 awards recognise the success of these companies and their positive impact on our economy.”

At the awards in Dublin last year, global business finance and savings platform Swoop was named the fastest growing technology business on the island of Ireland. The top placed company from Northern Ireland last year was Belfast-based conversational AI solutions provider Syndeo at number three on the list.

Totalmobile, which was one of nine Northern Ireland companies on last year’s list, has featured in the Fast 50 for three years, and was also ranked for five years when the business was known as Consilium Technologies.

Simon McIntyre, marketing director of Totalmobile, added: “We have always viewed being listed as a Deloitte Technology Fast 50 winner as a hugely positive endorsement of our business, as well as the company’s achievements and future growth trajectory. The Fast 50 list is a great way of recognising the talent, expertise and vision of the innovative leaders in our indigenous technology sector.”

Other NI companies who made the 2023 Fast 50 list included: Catagen, Fibrus, Lightyear, LocateaLocum, MetaCompliance, PlotBox and SciLeads. Fifteen of the 50 ranked companies in 2023 were first time winners.

In addition to the Fast 50 ranking, the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 awards include several other award categories such as the Advocate for Women in Technology, which was won last year by SciLeads Co-Founder and VP of Sales and Marketing Laura Haldane.