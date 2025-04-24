Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Carol Brownlee's date with the London Marathon is fast approaching and she has already raised nearly £6,000 for a local cancer organisation

A Magherafelt woman is lacing up her running shoes for a cause close to her heart.

This Sunday, Carol Brownlee will take on the iconic London Marathon, raising vital funds for Cancer Focus Northern Ireland.

A dedicated employee of Dale Farm, Carol has been a passionate supporter of Cancer Focus NI, a charity the company has proudly partnered with for over five years.

Now, she's taking that support to the streets of London, having already raised £5,840 through her JustGiving page.

She’s been training rigorously in the lead-up to the marathon and says her close connection with the charity’s work has been a huge motivator.

Carol explained: “I am honoured to run the London Marathon for Cancer Focus NI. I have worked closely with the charity over the last number years, fundraising with the team at Dale Farm.

"I have seen the positive impact Cancer Focus NI makes to those affected by cancer in our local community. Cancer has impacted so many of my work colleagues and friends lives, and I want to give something back to the charity that works tirelessly to help people on their cancer journey."

Cancer Focus NI continue to be overwhelmed by the support of Dale Farm and their passionate employees who go above and beyond to raise vital funds for the organisation.

Rosie Forsythe, corporate fundraising manager at Cancer Focus NI, added: “We are cheering Carol on all the way, and we are so grateful to have her support.

"Carol’s dedication to fundraising shows us time and time again the difference local people and businesses make to our organisation and enable us to provide vital support to the 1 in 2 people who will be diagnosed with cancer in Northern Ireland. We are wishing Carol the best of luck for race day and look forward to hearing how she gets on.”

