Marking a bold step in Belfast’s innovation journey, the new Bedford Street hub combines 90 desks, meeting pods, call booths and presentation space with a vision for inclusive entrepreneurship — housing Catalyst’s flagship programmes and a social enterprise café by NOW Group

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland science and technology hub Catalyst has officially opened its new hub on Bedford Street in partnership with Deloitte, marking a significant milestone in Belfast's journey as a thriving hub for startups and scaling companies.

Catalyst is an independent, non-profit science and technology hub focused on a vision of opportunity for all from world-leading innovation and supporting entrepreneurship in Northern Ireland from its sites in Belfast and Londonderry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Developed in collaboration with Deloitte, Catalyst Bedford Street represents a shared commitment to fostering collaboration, driving innovation and creating shared prosperity across Northern Ireland. The partnership transforms the ground floor of the historic Ewart Building - once a cornerstone of Belfast's world-leading linen industry - into a modern entrepreneurship hub.

The new facility features over 90 desks, meeting pods, call booths, presentation space, and a café operated by award-winning social enterprise, the NOW Group. Located in the heart of Belfast's Linen Quarter, the space serves as a symbolic bridge between the city's entrepreneurial heritage and its innovation-driven future.

The launch event also featured a showcase of the Housing Grand Challenge, an initiative designed to bring an innovative approach to helping solve current issues around the provision of housing in the region. Catalyst and NOW Group also announced plans for an AI skills hackathon aimed at helping leaders from the voluntary and community sector.

Steve Orr, CEO of Catalyst, said: "Catalyst Bedford Street is more than just a new workspace – it's a statement of intent about Belfast's future as a leading innovation city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland science and technology hub Catalyst has officially opened its new hub on Bedford Street in partnership with Deloitte, marking a significant milestone in Belfast's journey as a thriving hub for startups and scaling companies

"By bringing together our flagship programmes like Stryve and Hello Possible and launching our new Grand Challenge initiative in this historic location, we're creating a dynamic ecosystem where entrepreneurs can connect, collaborate, and scale. The Ewart Building was at the centre of the industrial revolution that put Belfast on the world map. Now it will be home to the entrepreneurs driving our next chapter of growth."

Deloitte’s decision to partner with Catalyst to enable the creation of the new innovation hub within its Belfast headquarters at The Ewart, aligns with its regional strategy and commitment to making a positive impactive in the local community and economy.

Marie Doyle, office senior partner at Deloitte Belfast explained: “When we first started planning this space, we knew we didn’t want a typical corporate environment. We wanted something that reflected our values, a space that would bring people together, spark ideas, and leave a lasting impact on our city. We partnered with Catalyst because their ambition for the space and their vision for creating a thriving, inclusive economy aligns perfectly with our own.

“We’re also incredibly proud and excited to be working alongside our longstanding partners at NOW Group to increase opportunities for innovation and social impact at Catalyst Bedford Street. It’s been fantastic to see this new hub brought to life and to experience the buzz and energy around both the café and workspaces.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catalyst CEO Steve Orr, NOW Group CEO Maeve Monaghan and Marie Doyle, Deloitte office senior partner for Belfast pictured at the entrance to Catalyst Bedford Street

Maeve Monaghan, CEO of the NOW Group added: "We're delighted to have launched the Loaf Academy Jobs Partnership at this landmark event and to be operating the café at Catalyst Bedford Street.

"This partnership embodies our mission to create meaningful employment opportunities whilst delivering quality service. Being part of this vibrant entrepreneurial community allows us to showcase how social enterprises can drive both social impact and business excellence, and we're excited to welcome entrepreneurs and innovators through our doors every day."