The Boulevard to host first-ever Northern Ireland pop-up, offering kitchen, bedroom and living essentials plus expert planning help

IKEA is set to open a new pop-up store in Northern Ireland at The Boulevard, Banbridge, on Thursday, November 13.

The new location is part of IKEA’s commitment to becoming more accessible to its customers in Northern Ireland, bringing the brand closer to where people live, work and shop.

Located at The Boulevard, Northern Ireland’s premier outlet shopping destination, the 250sqm pop-up store will provide customers with a taste of IKEA's affordable design-led solutions for the home, tailored to everyday needs. A dedicated selection of 150 home furnishing accessories – including kitchen, bedroom, and living room essentials – will be available for immediate takeaway.

In addition to the product offering, customers will have access to free, personalised kitchen and wardrobe planning services. IKEA’s expert planning specialists will be on hand to support customers in designing their dream spaces, whether it’s creating a fully customised kitchen, reimagining bedroom storage with IKEA’s PAX wardrobe system, or tailoring solutions for flexible and space-saving living. These services will give customers the tools and confidence to turn their home projects into reality, all while staying within their budget.

The site will also host a Collect Near You point, fully branded and conveniently located at The Boulevard retail park, enabling customers to pick up IKEA online purchases closer to home. The Collect Near You initiative is designed to enhance convenience, offering customers an easier way to shop the full IKEA range online while enjoying the benefits of a local pickup spot. This new location will complement IKEA’s existing Collect Near You points in Ballymena, Antrim, Limavady, and Dungannon.

Michaela Quinlan, market manager, IKEA Belfast, said: “We are excited to welcome customers to our first pop-up in Northern Ireland. This is not only an opportunity to meet new customers where they are but also a chance to make IKEA even more accessible.

"Whether you're planning a dream kitchen or picking up everyday essentials, we’re here to help customers across Northern Ireland create the spaces they love.

“The addition of our Collect Near You point at The Boulevard is also an exciting step toward making it even easier for customers to shop with us, allowing them to order from our entire range online and conveniently collect their purchases nearby.”

The opening marks IKEA’s first pop-up store in Northern Ireland and showcases the brand’s ability to adapt its store formats to meet evolving customer needs. With The Boulevard’s impressive annual footfall and its status as a high-traffic retail and leisure destination along the main A1 corridor between Belfast and Dublin, the site offers a perfect location to engage with both local shoppers and visitors from further afield.

Paul McCann, asset manager, Lotus Property, owners of The Boulevard, added: “It’s fantastic to welcome IKEA to The Boulevard as part of their first pop-up initiative in Northern Ireland.

"The addition of a global brand like IKEA not only enhances the retail experience for our visitors but also reinforces The Boulevard as a dynamic destination for shopping.

"We’re confident this arrival will be hugely popular with our loyal customers and visitors from across the region, especially the busy Belfast-to-Dublin corridor.”