Whether you’re shopping for your glam-obsessed bestie, your Kris Kindle pick, or treating yourself to a little “elf-care”, these under £20 are guaranteed to light up Christmas morning

One of Northern Ireland’s most successful beauty businesses BPerfect Cosmetics is getting ahead of the Christmas rush with the launch of two festive gift sets aimed at shoppers looking for glam on a budget.

The brand, founded by County Down entrepreneur Brendan McDowell, will release the Eye Duo Collection and the Prep & Set Collection on Thursday, October 23 at 6pm, both priced under £20.

The sets, which include full-size products and exclusive launches, will be available online at bperfectcosmetics.com and in retailers across Ireland and the UK.

Billed as “the ultimate stocking fillers”, the gift sets aim to offer high-end glam at affordable prices, tapping into a growing demand for value-driven beauty products ahead of the festive season.

“We wanted to make gifting simple, fun and accessible this year,” said Brendan. “These sets are packed with value, and perfect whether you're shopping for someone else or treating yourself.”

The Eye Duo Collection (£16.95) includes the brand-new Mini Legacy Vol.1 Shadow Palette, offering four versatile shades in a travel-friendly format, and the bestselling Intensifeye Mascara, designed to lengthen lashes with a castor oil-infused formula.

Meanwhile, the Prep & Set Collection (£19.95) features the One Dew Three Longevity Setting Spray and the Illuminating Perfection Primer in a champagne glow finish — a combination aimed at keeping makeup fresh from morning festivities to late-night celebrations.

Both collections are expected to sell quickly, particularly among younger shoppers and fans of influencer-led beauty brands.

BPerfect has grown rapidly since its humble beginnings in 2012. What started as a £500 investment by McDowell in his hometown of Annalong, is now a multi-million-pound operation with 12 standalone megastores, over 2,000 retail partners, and a global customer base.

The brand gained major attention in 2017 when McDowell appeared on RTÉ’s Dragons’ Den and famously turned down an €80,000 offer. Since then, BPerfect has cultivated a loyal following, with celebrity collaborations including Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Jac Jossa, and Stacey Marie.

The Prep & Set Collection will be release on Thursday, October 23 at 6pm, priced under £20

Now with over 2,000 retailers worldwide, alongside their 12 standalone Megastores in Belfast City, Belfast International Airport, Craigavon, Cork, Derry, Dublin, Galway, Glasgow, Letterkenny, Newry, Silverburn and Tallaght - a figure that is growing daily, customers from all corners of the globe can get their hands on their award-winning product range available loved by makeup artists and novices alike.