Caterpillar Larne: 80 jobs to go due to ‘decreased demand’ for generator sets

In a statement issued this afternoon (Thursday), the US manufacturing giant said it will be consulting with employees’ representatives on the proposals.

A spokesperson for Caterpillar said: “Caterpillar’s Larne, Northern Ireland facility primarily focuses on manufacturing Large Electric Power Solutions. The facility also produces a limited number of FG Wilson electric generator sets. Due to decreased demand for the UK-made offering of these generator sets, Caterpillar is contemplating discontinuing the manufacture of this product offering in Larne.

“If finalised, the decision would result in approximately 83 job reductions in Larne.

The company produces a limited number of FG Wilson electric generator sets at Larne. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

“This contemplation does not reflect on the dedicated efforts of our employees, and we recognise this represents difficult news. We will consult on the intended actions with the appropriate representative groups. During the consultation process, the company will try to identify options, including redeployment, to minimise redundancies. The company also intends to offer severance packages and outplacement services to impacted employees.”

The company, which has a workforce of nearly 900 in Northern Ireland, added it will continue to operate two sites in the province.