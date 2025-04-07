Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Known for its fashion-led women's clothing and affordable, high-quality clothes, Vanilla has opened at Belfast’s CastleCourt Shopping Centre

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vanilla, the popular fashion brand, has officially opened its first bricks and mortar store on the island of Ireland at Belfast’s CastleCourt Shopping Centre.

The 4,563 sq. ft. outlet has brought another 12 jobs to the shopping centre and delivers trend-led yet affordable options through its two sub-brands, Pink Vanilla and Blue Vanilla.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The store, situated on the ground floor of the shopping centre, is the final tenant to occupy the last of the 50+ sq. ft. space left vacant by Debenham’s ground floor operations.

New Look, Starbucks and TK Maxx have all successfully opened in the past four years, representing an investment of nearly £3 million from Wirefox, owners of CastleCourt Shopping Centre.

CastleCourt announced the brand would be opening their exclusive store back in January after a successful Christmas shopping period, which has continued into the first few months of 2025.

Centre manager, Leona Barr explained: “We are delighted that Vanilla has chosen CastleCourt for its first store in Northern Ireland, and indeed across the island of Ireland. They are joining a vibrant shopping centre which has been thriving during the first few months of the year after we have launched new campaigns and opened even more stores including Trespass and Gregg’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vanilla has opened its first store on the island of Ireland at Belfast’s CastleCourt Shopping Centre, creating 12 new jobs

“This month we will also celebrate 35 years of CastleCourt Shopping Centre, with a host of events and celebrations taking place throughout the mall bringing even more footfall for our retailers and even more for our shoppers and visitors to enjoy.”