Northern Ireland Shopping Centre sets the trend with top brands and energy-efficient upgrades, paving the way for a greener future for retailers and shoppers
Rushmere Shopping Centre & Retail Park in Craigavon has become one of Northern Ireland’s most energy efficient shopping centres, qualifying for a Green Loan from Danske Bank to support ongoing development.
A leading shopping destination in the heart of Craigavon, Rushmere boasts some of the top names in retail, with over 60 top brand stores located within the centre.
The centre was acquired in 2023 by Killahoey Ltd, who have invested over £7m to upgrade and improve the scheme, including upgrading the flooring, lighting, toilets and the common areas on site.
A green loan is a type of financing specifically earmarked for projects that have a positive environmental impact, with the borrower required to report on how the funds are being used and the environmental benefits achieved.
Rushmere engaged consultants 360 Energy to carry out a thorough analysis. They established its baseline EPC rating and helped identify and implement improvements that would have the greatest impact on both the building’s energy performance and sustainability credentials.
Some of the improvements included new lighting design in common areas, using LED systems with smart lighting controls that significantly reduced energy consumption, the installation of air source heat pumps to regulate heating and cooling of common areas and reduce overall energy usage, and new hot water systems to reduce energy loss and avoid large volumes of water storage losses.
The owners’ improvements have resulted in the shopping centre receiving an upgraded EPC certification and achieving a new EPC B rating, making the loan with Danske Bank eligible for redesignation as a green loan.
Stuart Draffin from Killahoey Ltd, said: “Danske Bank has been hugely supportive of our acquisition of Rushmere and the programme of improvements we have undertaken to ensure the centre is a go-to shopping destination for local people. Funding this development using a green loan from Danske Bank aligns with our ethos and sets us on the path of being one of the most energy efficient shopping centres in Northern Ireland.”
Paul Herbison, corporate banking manager at Danske Bank, added: “At Danske we are committed to supporting our customers take tangible action to deliver sustainable change. We’re really pleased to support Killahoey Ltd with a Green Loan that has supported energy efficiency improvements aiding the ongoing development of Rushmere.”
Since the acquisition of Rushmere, the owners have attracted a range of new retailers to the centre, including Pandora, Waterstones, Miniso, Mango, Schuh, Mountain Warehouse and Sostrene Grene, while several existing tenants have relocated to bigger stores within the scheme, including JD Sports, DV8, Superdrug and Louis Boyd.
Pure Gym has also added a new gym at the centre and new offices have been built in partnership with Pilgrims, providing offices for regionally significant poultry business Moy Park.
