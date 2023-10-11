‘Looking back to 1971, when our father Claude first started, it’s remarkable to see how our business has also flourished, evolved and grown with the support of the local community’

Northern Ireland car dealer, TC Autos is planning a £2.5million retail development at its Omagh site creating over 60 jobs.

Co-existing alongside TC Autos’ current motor trade operations, the project at Killyclogher Road will involve renovating and expanding a section of the existing main building to include a supermarket and fuel forecourt.

The family-owned business, started in 1971 by Claude Maguire, has confirmed the plans are ‘a direct response to the evolving needs of that community’.

Subject to planning approval, the £2.5m investment involves the development of a convenience store, road services area and electric vehicle charging park.

One of the directors of the family run business, Edward Maguire, explained: “Our roots run deep in this community spanning more than five decades. During this time, we’ve witnessed the extraordinary transformation of this area into the vibrant flourishing community it is today.

"Looking back to 1971, when our father Claude first started, it’s remarkable to see how our business has also flourished, evolved and grown with the support of the local community. This most recent undertaking is in direct response to the evolving needs of that community, but also to meet the needs of thousands of daily passing travellers on what is now an extremely busy thoroughfare.

“Our existing motor trade operation continues to perform well despite difficult market conditions and this new development will only serve to complement and

support our core motor trade business."

To that end TC Autos is on the cusp of a £150,000 makeover to its Kia franchise, encompassing both interior and exterior enhancements in keeping with the new Kia corporate identity. This transformation will be closely followed with the creation of a new used car forecourt to the Cookstown side and further enhancements to its workshop and servicing facilities. Thereafter it is expected that the new retail development could become operational within a span of two years.

Edward added: “We’re undoubtedly entering a new and dynamic phase, and we have firm confidence that this forthcoming project will establish a crucial facility