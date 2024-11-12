Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Marks & Spencer Newtownbreda was filled with celebration recently as Donna Kirk, one of the store’s most dedicated and longstanding employees, marked an incredible milestone, 42 years of unwavering service with the retailer.

Known for her commitment, warmth and exceptional customer service, Donna has become a beloved pillar in the M&S community. Her journey through various roles and departments over four decades has not only showcased her versatility and loyalty but has also left a lasting impact on colleagues and customers alike.

Reflecting on the milestone, M&S regional manager for Northern Ireland, Ryan Lemon, said: “Our dedicated staff at Marks & Spencer embody our values in everything they do, from the exceptional service they provide to the passion they bring to our stores. Recognitions like these are a small way of showing our gratitude for their hard work. We’re delighted to celebrate Donna’s long-standing commitment to M&S.”

Donna’s journey with M&S began in November 1982 as a sales assistant in the menswear department of the Belfast store. She later progressed to a deputy supervisor and held various roles across the food hall, clothing & home and personnel departments.

Over the years, she has also had the unique opportunity to contribute to new store openings, including helping to launch the Bangor store and spending time in London to support a store opening there.

When the Newtownbreda store opened 26 years ago at Forestside Shopping Centre, Donna was invited to assist with its launch and has been a cherished member of the team there ever since, now contributing her expertise as part of the visual merchandising team.

Expressing her appreciation for her time with M&S, Donna, added: “I’ve truly enjoyed working for M&S and have made lifelong friendships along the way. I met my best friend Jennifer here, and our friendship spanned 30 years until she sadly passed away from cancer a few years ago.