​An initiative showcasing the tremendous contribution of enterprising and innovation-led women in food and drink here has been launched by FoodNI, the leading industry promotion body.

Emily McCorkell of Lo and Slo BBQ Sauces in Londonderry contributing to FoodNI initiative

A series of ‘Female Friday’ interviews with women in the industry is appearing on FoodNI’s social media platforms and has already featured Emily McCorkell of Lo & Slow BBQ Sauces in Londonderry; Geri Martin of Chocolate Manor in Castlerock; Jo Davidson of Belfast Artisan Distillery; Ceri Swain, Boryana Grigovava and Michelle De La Cruz of James St South Restaurant Group in Belfast; Dr Alison Calvert, Queen's University Belfast; and Selina Hortis of White Horse Hotel, Londonderry.

FoodNI chief Michele Shirlow explains: “'Female Friday aims to enhance the reputation of food and drink by highlighting the incredible women within our single most important manufacturing industry and the wider hospitality sector.

“The idea of a ‘Female Friday’ was put forward by Tess Osborne of Tesco and we were delighted with the response to the idea. Simultaneously Emily McCorkell of Lo & Slo floated the idea of doing something on social media. So we decided to develop the focus. So, every fortnight we release a short interview video highlighting the motivations of individuals working in food and drink here.

Michele Shirlow, Food NI chief executive

“We have already spotlighted many women within the industry, including chefs, producers, educators and hospitality professionals. They’ve been frank about their experiences, what inspired them to work in the industry and how their perspective as a woman has influenced their journey. We hope their experiences will influence others seeking careers in the industry,” adds Michele.