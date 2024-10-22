Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

CAW has secured the significant contracts with NI Water through its joint venture with Cookstown’s TES Group

Celtic Anglian Water (CAW), a provider of water, wastewater and resource recycling solutions across Ireland, has secured significant contracts with NI Water through its joint venture with Cookstown-based TES Group.

The Dublin-based firm has also increased its headcount substantially to support its growth strategy for 2024-2030.

The TES-CAW JV, has secured an operation and maintenance contract at Kinnegar Wastewater Treatment Works (WwTW) in Holywood for NI Water, which is part of the major capital upgrade during the development stage and is participating in the Early Contractor Involvement (ECI) phase of two major upgrade projects - planned as part of the Living With Water in Belfast Plan.

CAW is participating in an all-Ireland integrated team comprising Farrans Construction, TES Group and AECOM. Working collaboratively with NI Water and its project managers from RPS and AtkinsRéalis, the integrated team is striving to develop innovative, efficient and sustainable solutions for the delivery of a modern new wastewater pumping station at Sydenham and the extensive upgrade of Kinnegar WwTW.

CAW, which has operated in Ireland for over 25 years, has expanded into Northern Ireland for the first time, increasing its workforce by nearly 15% to a total of 113 employees.

This growth includes the transfer of Lagan MEICA staff, previously located at Kinnegar Wastewater Treatment Works and the recruitment of additional staff to enhance efficiency and performance at the works.

As part of CAW’s overall expansion, several new positions have been created, including a senior contracts manager, an environmental scientist, and contracts engineers. The move into Northern Ireland and the creation of these roles are driven not only by new contracts but also by the company’s growth strategy, in anticipation of further contracts with both Uisce Éireann and NI Water.

Michael Cahill, CAW managing director, said: “CAW’s participation in the integrated team working on the Sydenham and Kinnegar upgrade projects is a testament to our team’s exceptional performance, and dedication to providing operational and engineering excellence and a significant milestone in our ambition to be the leading provider of water services across the island of Ireland.

"We are committed to continuing our close collaboration with Uisce Éireann and NI Water to help them achieve their ambitious water management, social, and environmental goals.”

Mark Mitchell, head of Integrated Capital Delivery at NI Water, added: “The TES-CAW JV is a key player in NI Water’s £1.2bn Major Project Partnership Framework, set up to deliver large, capital works contracts (over £10m in value) on water and wastewater infrastructure across Northern Ireland, including projects under the Living With Water in Belfast Plan.

